Monroe, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Suspected in a Shooting Has Been Arrested on Multiple Charges After Fleeing from Police

Louisiana Man Suspected in a Shooting Has Been Arrested on Multiple Charges After Fleeing from Police. St. Bernard, Louisiana – A 41-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after a shooting and charged with aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, and other charges. He is also a suspect in a shooting in which two men were injured, with one in critical condition.
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man accused of stealing several checks from business owner; arrested

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 3, 2023, at approximately 5:57 PM, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed 39-year-old Brandon Michael Collins traveling north on Rowan Street on his bicycle without lights or reflectors. Authorities then made contact with Collins and noticed he acted […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KSLA

Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a woman is missing and authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the homicide. The homicide investigation began when 59-year-old Vernon Parker was found shot dead about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, New Year’s Day in the back seat of his idling car on Pleasant Road south of the Bienville Parish town of Ringgold, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance told KSLA News 12.
RINGGOLD, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Missing Bienville woman potentially a witness to a homicide, investigators say

RINGGOLD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Moore, 43, has been missing since December 31, 2022, when she was last seen by her family around 11:30 PM. Kimberly was wearing the outfit pictured above the evening she went missing. In addition to Kimberly’s family’s concern over her disappearance, the Bienville […]
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

April 2022 Foster Farms fatal stabbing suspect arrested in Texas

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. PEARLAND, Texas (KTVE/KARD) — On December 31, 2022, the Pearland Police Department confirmed that they arrested 49-year-old Bruce Causey who is an Union Parish inmate escapee and the suspect in the April 2022 fatal stabbing that took place at Foster Farms in Farmerville, La. According to police, […]
PEARLAND, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165. Ouachita Parish – On December 31, 2022, a hit-and-run crash on US Highway 165 claimed the life of a 39-year-old Louisiana man. The vehicle involved in the incident is currently unknown, and it is unclear if impairment played a role in the crash.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Runaway Monroe teen located safely by authorities

UPDATE (1/2/2023) — According to the Monroe Police Department, Lavaris Bosworth has been located. Thank you to everyone for their efforts to help return Lavaris home safely. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile, 14-year-old Lavaris Bosworth. If anyone has information on the whereabouts […]
MONROE, LA
fgazette.com

UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Cook, Thomas William, 1/11/1985; 145 Dogwood Lane, Farmerville, Louisiana 71241; Driving On Roadway Laned For Traffic, Tail Lamps, Resisting An Officer, Possession Of Alcoholic Beverages In Motor Vehicles- Open Container No Inspection Sticker Owens, Joshua Obrian, 11/2/1992; 203 Par Rd Lot 7, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant) Barnes, Kataysia Shardae, 8/ 27/ 1995; 1007 Robert St, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant), Obstruction Of Justice, Possession Of Schedule I- Misd, Possession Of Schedule IV, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id.
UNION PARISH, LA
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

6 men arrested in El Dorado drug bust; nearly 3 pounds of narcotics seized

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, El Dorado Police arrested six men after conducting a drug distribution investigation. According to officers, the arrestees included the following individuals: During the arrest, three homes were raided on West Block Street and on South West Avenue. During the raids, police seized approximately one pound […]
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman accused of repeatedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Amanda Chapin, 50, of Monroe, was charged Dec. 28 in Lafayette County. Authorities say she poisoned her 70-year-old husband, Gary Chapin, three times during July and August, by putting […]
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Calcasieu Parish News

Ten Bow Hunters Cited for Allegedly Hunting With Pods

Ten Bow Hunters Cited for Allegedly Hunting with Pods. East Carroll Parish, Louisiana – Ten hunters in Louisiana have been cited for allegedly bow hunting with pods. On January 3, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that on December 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited ten persons for alleged bow hunting infractions in East Carroll Parish.
EAST CARROLL PARISH, LA
Lake Charles, LA
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

