Louisiana Man Suspected in a Shooting Has Been Arrested on Multiple Charges After Fleeing from Police. St. Bernard, Louisiana – A 41-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after a shooting and charged with aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, and other charges. He is also a suspect in a shooting in which two men were injured, with one in critical condition.

MONROE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO