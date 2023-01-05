Read full article on original website
MISSING PERSON: Monroe police searching for 30-year-old missing man
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department needs your help locating this 30-year-old Allen Spraggins. If you know the whereabouts of Spraggins, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600.
Louisiana Man Suspected in a Shooting Has Been Arrested on Multiple Charges After Fleeing from Police
Louisiana Man Suspected in a Shooting Has Been Arrested on Multiple Charges After Fleeing from Police. St. Bernard, Louisiana – A 41-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after a shooting and charged with aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, and other charges. He is also a suspect in a shooting in which two men were injured, with one in critical condition.
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 35-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with violating deer hunting regulations and committing contest fraud in Grant Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on January...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Runaway Juvenile Last Seen January 2
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Runaway Juvenile Last Seen January 2. On January 3, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that investigators are attempting to locate a runaway juvenile, Abella Biedenharn, age 13. Abella is described as a White female, 5’6” tall, and weighs 130 lbs....
West Monroe Police to investigate Monroe police officer’s death; incident viewed as suspicious
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 29, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department responded to a death on the 200 block of Conella Street in West Monroe, La. The deceased was identified as Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. According to police, the death is being treated as suspicious and the investigation […]
Louisiana man killed in Christmas day shooting at Waffle House
According to Ruston Police, on December 25, 2022, at approximately 3 AM, 30-year-old Germil Rhone from Ruston was shot during an altercation at Waffle House on Farmerville Highway.
Louisiana man accused of stealing several checks from business owner; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 3, 2023, at approximately 5:57 PM, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed 39-year-old Brandon Michael Collins traveling north on Rowan Street on his bicycle without lights or reflectors. Authorities then made contact with Collins and noticed he acted […]
KSLA
Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a woman is missing and authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the homicide. The homicide investigation began when 59-year-old Vernon Parker was found shot dead about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, New Year’s Day in the back seat of his idling car on Pleasant Road south of the Bienville Parish town of Ringgold, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance told KSLA News 12.
Missing Bienville Parish Woman Believed to be in Danger
A missing Ringgold woman is believed to be in danger. 43 year old Kimberly Moore was last seen on 12-31-22 at around 11:30 PM. According to the family of the missing woman and the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office Moore was wearing the same outfit as the picture above. After Moore...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Aggravated Battery Suspects
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Aggravated Battery Suspects. Monroe, Louisiana – The Monroe Police Department announced that it is asking for the public’s help locating two individuals. They are both currently wanted suspects for aggravated 2nd-degree battery. The suspects are identified as Mikhail Capers, 18,...
Anonymous complaint lands Calhoun man behind bars for drug and gun charges
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 4, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence on Patricks Cove in Calhoun, La. due to an anonymous complaint of the use and/or sale of illegal narcotics. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a resident of the home […]
Missing Bienville woman potentially a witness to a homicide, investigators say
RINGGOLD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Moore, 43, has been missing since December 31, 2022, when she was last seen by her family around 11:30 PM. Kimberly was wearing the outfit pictured above the evening she went missing. In addition to Kimberly’s family’s concern over her disappearance, the Bienville […]
April 2022 Foster Farms fatal stabbing suspect arrested in Texas
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. PEARLAND, Texas (KTVE/KARD) — On December 31, 2022, the Pearland Police Department confirmed that they arrested 49-year-old Bruce Causey who is an Union Parish inmate escapee and the suspect in the April 2022 fatal stabbing that took place at Foster Farms in Farmerville, La. According to police, […]
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165. Ouachita Parish – On December 31, 2022, a hit-and-run crash on US Highway 165 claimed the life of a 39-year-old Louisiana man. The vehicle involved in the incident is currently unknown, and it is unclear if impairment played a role in the crash.
UPDATE: Runaway Monroe teen located safely by authorities
UPDATE (1/2/2023) — According to the Monroe Police Department, Lavaris Bosworth has been located. Thank you to everyone for their efforts to help return Lavaris home safely. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile, 14-year-old Lavaris Bosworth. If anyone has information on the whereabouts […]
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Cook, Thomas William, 1/11/1985; 145 Dogwood Lane, Farmerville, Louisiana 71241; Driving On Roadway Laned For Traffic, Tail Lamps, Resisting An Officer, Possession Of Alcoholic Beverages In Motor Vehicles- Open Container No Inspection Sticker Owens, Joshua Obrian, 11/2/1992; 203 Par Rd Lot 7, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant) Barnes, Kataysia Shardae, 8/ 27/ 1995; 1007 Robert St, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant), Obstruction Of Justice, Possession Of Schedule I- Misd, Possession Of Schedule IV, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id.
6 men arrested in El Dorado drug bust; nearly 3 pounds of narcotics seized
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, El Dorado Police arrested six men after conducting a drug distribution investigation. According to officers, the arrestees included the following individuals: During the arrest, three homes were raided on West Block Street and on South West Avenue. During the raids, police seized approximately one pound […]
Louisiana man and minor arrested, allegedly burglarized unlocked vehicles
A man and a minor have been arrested following a string of car burglaries in Louisiana.
Woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman accused of repeatedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Amanda Chapin, 50, of Monroe, was charged Dec. 28 in Lafayette County. Authorities say she poisoned her 70-year-old husband, Gary Chapin, three times during July and August, by putting […]
Ten Bow Hunters Cited for Allegedly Hunting With Pods
Ten Bow Hunters Cited for Allegedly Hunting with Pods. East Carroll Parish, Louisiana – Ten hunters in Louisiana have been cited for allegedly bow hunting with pods. On January 3, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that on December 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited ten persons for alleged bow hunting infractions in East Carroll Parish.
