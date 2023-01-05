ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Are Labeling Prince William A "Violent Bully" On The News That He Allegedly "Attacked" Harry In 2019

By Jon-Michael Poff
 3 days ago

Prince Harry says Prince William physically attacked him in 2019 in his London home after coming over to discuss "the whole rolling catastrophe" of their bitter relationship.

Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

The Guardian dropped the bombshell story Wednesday night after obtaining a copy of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare , which is set to be released next Tuesday.

Penguin Random House

After arriving "piping hot" at Nottingham Cottage, where Harry was living, William called Meghan Markle "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive," Harry writes.

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage, Anthony Devlin / Getty Images

Harry says that he and his brother then got into a shouting match before William "grabbed [him] by the collar, ripping [his] necklace, and ... knocked [him] to the floor."

Max Mumby / Getty Images

Harry landed on a dog bowl, which cracked beneath him and cut into his back.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Global Citizen Vax Live

He writes that William encouraged him to fight back, although Harry says he refused to do so. William then left twice, returning to apologize and to suggest that Harry did not "need to tell Meg about this."

Max Mumby / Getty Images

Harry ultimately told his wife what had happened after she asked about the "scrapes and bruises" on his back.

Pool / Getty Images

Harry writes that Meghan "wasn't that surprised, and wasn't all that angry" — but, rather, "terribly sad."

Pool / Getty Images

Reaction to the story was swift, with many people labeling William a "bully" and some saying he's unfit to be king.

Prince William is a bully, he’s going to get that spot light he wanted.

@JaJaFaRah1 01:50 AM - 05 Jan 2023

See! Prince William has always been a bully. Let no one ever forget!#PrinceWilliamIsABully https://t.co/qxiN3QjfI8

@Yejinshand1 01:38 AM - 05 Jan 2023

Prince William is a violent bully! #Princewilliamisabully https://t.co/f3iXqpeBeD

@Jmarie0407 02:15 AM - 05 Jan 2023

Now we know. The Prince of Wales is an abusive bully. #SparebyPrinceHarry #HarryandMeghan #PrinceWilliam

@nncgibson 01:46 AM - 05 Jan 2023

😠😡 Prince William is not fit to be King or Prince of Wales for that matter! #RacistRoyalFamily #AbolishTheMonarchy #Spare https://t.co/GZYbFGs620

@SussexReign 12:43 AM - 05 Jan 2023

Neither William nor Harry has responded to the Guardian story, but we'll let you know if and when they do.

