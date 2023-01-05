Wednesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anthem Prep 68, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 47
Buckeye 55, Yuma Kofa 40
Chandler Valley Christian 86, Globe 55
Fort Defiance Window Rock 65, Ganado 41
Glendale Arizona IHS 68, Casteel High School 45
Goodyear Millenium 78, Canyon View 51
Highland Prep 92, Scottsdale Prep 31
Keams Canyon Hopi 60, Pinon 43
Kearny Ray 52, North Phoenix Preparatory 29
Lincoln 52, Sequoia Charter School 40
Peoria Centennial 76, Paradise Valley 41
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 94, Willow Canyon 60
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 67, Heritage Academy - Laveen 44
Phoenix Country Day 65, Tempe Prep 48
Phoenix Horizon 72, Casa Grande 65
Pima 79, Benson 42
Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 82, Northwest Christian 59
Scottsdale Chaparral 69, Williams Field 63
Seligman 62, Ash Fork 38
Sierra Vista Buena 79, Thatcher 52
St. Michael 60, Pine Hill, N.M. 42
Trivium Prep 75, St John Paul II 27
Vail Cienega 67, Tucson Arizona IRHS 64
Veritas Prep 64, Joseph City 52
Winkelman Hayden 59, Ft. Thomas 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Superior vs. Phoenix School-Deaf, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
