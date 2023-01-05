ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Wednesday's Scores

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anthem Prep 68, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 47

Buckeye 55, Yuma Kofa 40

Chandler Valley Christian 86, Globe 55

Fort Defiance Window Rock 65, Ganado 41

Glendale Arizona IHS 68, Casteel High School 45

Goodyear Millenium 78, Canyon View 51

Highland Prep 92, Scottsdale Prep 31

Keams Canyon Hopi 60, Pinon 43

Kearny Ray 52, North Phoenix Preparatory 29

Lincoln 52, Sequoia Charter School 40

Peoria Centennial 76, Paradise Valley 41

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 94, Willow Canyon 60

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 67, Heritage Academy - Laveen 44

Phoenix Country Day 65, Tempe Prep 48

Phoenix Horizon 72, Casa Grande 65

Pima 79, Benson 42

Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 82, Northwest Christian 59

Scottsdale Chaparral 69, Williams Field 63

Seligman 62, Ash Fork 38

Sierra Vista Buena 79, Thatcher 52

St. Michael 60, Pine Hill, N.M. 42

Trivium Prep 75, St John Paul II 27

Vail Cienega 67, Tucson Arizona IRHS 64

Veritas Prep 64, Joseph City 52

Winkelman Hayden 59, Ft. Thomas 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Superior vs. Phoenix School-Deaf, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

