Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho

BOISE—The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary.

Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania State Police to a small regional airport near the Idaho border and handed over to local authorities Wednesday evening.

Uniformed law enforcement officers were waiting on the tarmac for the the Pennsylvania State Police plane to land, and then they escorted the handcuffed Kohberger to a caravan of five vehicles for the short drive across the Idaho border.

Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania last week in connection with the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernoldle and Ethan Chapin.

Kohberger’s arrival means the court documents filed in his case should soon be unsealed, potentially shedding some light on Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson’s reasons for accusing Kohburger.

Authorities have released few details about the investigation, and an Idaho judge issued a gag order barring police and attorneys from talking about the case. But court filings—including a document laying out Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson’s reasons for accusing Kohburger of the killings—are expected to be unsealed once Kohberger arrives in Idaho.

Neither Thompson, the investigators nor Kohberger’s defense attorney will be able to talk about the case, however. That’s because Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall on Tuesday issued the gag order.

The order prohibits any of the parties in the case from talking about anything “reasonably likely to interfere with a fair trial.” That includes details about any evidence, the existence of any confessions or other statements given by the defendant, or the merits of the case, Marshall wrote in the order.

The nighttime attack at a home near the University of Idaho campus spread fear through the surrounding community, as authorities seemed stumped by the brutal stabbings. Investigators appeared to make a breakthrough, however, after searching for a white sedan that was seen around the time of the killings and analyzing DNA evidence collected from the crime scene.

Investigators have said they were still searching for a motive and the weapon used in the attack.

The bodies of Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene; Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington, were found Nov. 13 at the rental home where the women lived. Kernodle and Chapin were dating, and he had been visiting the house that night.

Latah County prosecutors have said they believe Kohberger broke into the victims’ home intending to commit murder.

Jason LaBar, the chief public defender in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, said Kohberger is eager to be exonerated and should be presumed innocent and “not tried in the court of public opinion.”

After Tuesday’s hearing, LaBar described Kohberger as “an ordinary guy,” and said that after his extradition he would be represented by the chief public defender in Kootenai County, Idaho.