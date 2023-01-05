19 Disturbingly Evil Villains From Movies And TV Shows Who Were Honestly More Compelling Than The Heroes To Watch

1. Anton Chigurh from No Country for Old Men (played by Javier Bardem)
2. Homelander from The Boys (played by Antony Starr)
3. Annie Wilkes from Misery (played by Kathy Bates)
4. Dolores Umbridge from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (played by Imelda Staunton)
5. Hans Landa from Inglourious Basterds (portrayed by Christoph Waltz)
6. Azula from Avatar: The Last Airbender (voiced by Grey DeLisle-Griffin)
7. V. M. Varga from Fargo (played by David Thewlis)
8. Magneto from the X-Men films (played by Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender)
9. Joffrey from Game of Thrones (played by Jack Gleeson)
10. And of course, Ramsay from Game of Thrones (played by Iwan Rheon)
11. Davy Jones from the Pirates of the Caribbean films (played by Bill Nighy)
12. Moriarty from Sherlock (played by Andrew Scott)
13. Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Daredevil (played by Vincent D'Onofrio)
14. Kilgrave from Jessica Jones (played by David Tennant)
15. The Trinity Killer from Dexter (played by John Lithgow)
16. Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (played by Louise Fletcher)
17. Silco from Arcane (voiced by Jason Spisak)
18. Gus Fring from Breaking Bad (played by Giancarlo Esposito)
19. And finally, let's end with one of the most iconic villains of all time...Darth Vader from the Star Wars films (played by David Prowse and voiced by James Earl Jones)
