19 Disturbingly Evil Villains From Movies And TV Shows Who Were Honestly More Compelling Than The Heroes To Watch

Suggested by u/PrettyMuchDeceased

"Every time I thought he couldn’t get any worse, he’d do something even more depraved. Completely selfish and self-centered and gets away with it because he’s so powerful. Oh, and what makes him the most dangerous is that he’s actually pretty dumb to boot."

— u/chapsd

"Homelander is an incredible antagonist! I got shivers down my spine in the Season 2 finale when he calmly shut the door and asked the SWAT team where his son was. And again in the latest season when he's talking to Starlight and says, 'Sure, I'll lose everything, but then I'll have nothing to lose.' Antony Starr embodies terror flawlessly."

— u/babycallmemabel