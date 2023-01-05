Wednesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 52, Radford 28
Briar Woods 45, Lightridge 17
Buckingham County 61, Nottoway 42
Carver Academy 44, Appomattox Regional GS 21
Central of Lunenburg 43, Prince Edward County 39
Christiansburg 66, William Byrd 42
Clarke County 53, Madison County 19
Culpeper 81, Manassas Park 12
Cumberland 44, Amelia County 41
Fauquier 39, Warren County 28
Flint Hill 56, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 50
Gainesville 47, Brentsville 14
Green Run 48, Maury 9
Gretna 56, Altavista 43
Hampton Roads 43, Veritas Classic Christian School 37
Highland-Warrenton 38, Fredericksburg Academy 21
Jefferson Forest 67, Appomattox 20
Kellam 51, Frank Cox 30
Kenston Forest 24, Southampton Academy 23
Lebanon 63, Tazewell 54
Luray 44, Page County 42
Maggie L. Walker GS 37, James Monroe 31
Marion 56, George Wythe-Wytheville 48
Miller School 35, Massaponax 29
Mt Zion, Md. 60, Shining Stars Sportsy 50
Nansemond River 51, Windsor 34
Narrows 58, Giles 49
Nelson County 50, Dan River 49, OT
North Stafford 46, Colonial Forge 30
Oakcrest 49, Fredericksburg Christian 47
Osbourn Park 67, National Christian Academy, Md. 43
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 53, Lord Botetourt 32
Patriot 45, Freedom (South Riding) 11
Potomac School 60, St. Andrew’s, Md. 55
Riverbend 63, Courtland 36
Rural Retreat 45, Galax 16
Sherando 55, Skyline 30
St. Annes-Belfield 70, St. Catherine’s 21
St. John’s, D.C. 73, Bishop O’Connell 37
Stone Bridge 64, John Champe 34
Twin Valley 66, Northwood 20
Westmoreland County 56, Sussex Central 25
