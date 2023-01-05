Wednesday's Scores

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 52, Radford 28

Briar Woods 45, Lightridge 17

Buckingham County 61, Nottoway 42

Carver Academy 44, Appomattox Regional GS 21

Central of Lunenburg 43, Prince Edward County 39

Christiansburg 66, William Byrd 42

Clarke County 53, Madison County 19

Culpeper 81, Manassas Park 12

Cumberland 44, Amelia County 41

Fauquier 39, Warren County 28

Flint Hill 56, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 50

Gainesville 47, Brentsville 14

Green Run 48, Maury 9

Gretna 56, Altavista 43

Hampton Roads 43, Veritas Classic Christian School 37

Highland-Warrenton 38, Fredericksburg Academy 21

Jefferson Forest 67, Appomattox 20

Kellam 51, Frank Cox 30

Kenston Forest 24, Southampton Academy 23

Lebanon 63, Tazewell 54

Luray 44, Page County 42

Maggie L. Walker GS 37, James Monroe 31

Marion 56, George Wythe-Wytheville 48

Miller School 35, Massaponax 29

Mt Zion, Md. 60, Shining Stars Sportsy 50

Nansemond River 51, Windsor 34

Narrows 58, Giles 49

Nelson County 50, Dan River 49, OT

North Stafford 46, Colonial Forge 30

Oakcrest 49, Fredericksburg Christian 47

Osbourn Park 67, National Christian Academy, Md. 43

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 53, Lord Botetourt 32

Patriot 45, Freedom (South Riding) 11

Potomac School 60, St. Andrew’s, Md. 55

Riverbend 63, Courtland 36

Rural Retreat 45, Galax 16

Sherando 55, Skyline 30

St. Annes-Belfield 70, St. Catherine’s 21

St. John’s, D.C. 73, Bishop O’Connell 37

Stone Bridge 64, John Champe 34

Twin Valley 66, Northwood 20

Westmoreland County 56, Sussex Central 25

