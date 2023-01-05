ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Wednesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 50, Appomattox 32

Booker T. Washington 62, Indian River 61

Briar Woods 47, Lightridge 36

Broad Run 69, Dominion 45

Bruton 56, Warhill 42

Buckingham County 60, Nottoway 46

Carroll County 80, Grayson County 46

Carver Academy 79, Appomattox Regional GS 13

Chancellor 82, St. Michael Catholic 56

Charles City County High School 69, Southampton 54

Colonial Forge 56, North Stafford 34

Cosby 69, Monacan 56

Courtland 55, Riverbend 37

Craig County 40, Bath County 38

Culpeper 62, Manassas Park 44

Dan River 50, Nelson County 41

E.C. Glass 60, Spotswood 57

Essex 67, Mechanicsville High School 63

Fairfax Christian 85, Fairfax Home School 29

Fauquier 72, Warren County 52

Gainesville 83, Brentsville 46

Graham 63, Pulaski County 39

Great Bridge 65, First Colonial 57

Hampton Roads 68, Veritas Classic Christian School 57

Highland-Warrenton 69, Virginia Academy 50

James Monroe 78, Maggie L. Walker GS 59

John Champe 62, Stone Bridge 57

Kellam 45, Frank Cox 43

Lafayette 60, York 35

Manchester 77, Huguenot 34

Manor High School 70, Denbigh 38

Meridian High School 55, James Wood 49

Midlothian 47, George Wythe-Richmond 43

Mountain View 71, Rappahannock 45

New Kent 70, Jamestown 61

Northside 75, Salem 44

Northwood 78, Twin Valley 41

Oscar Smith 72, Ocean Lakes 33

Page County 59, Luray 39

Park View-Sterling 50, Monticello 45

Petersburg 48, Hermitage 43

Powhatan 57, Clover Hill 53

Prince Edward County 75, Central of Lunenburg 51

Rural Retreat 54, Galax 42

Smithfield 58, Grafton 40

South Lakes 61, Independence 35

St. Christopher’s 69, St. John Paul the Great 57

Strasburg 59, Mountain View 45

Tabb 51, Poquoson 23

Tazewell 75, Lebanon 67

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

