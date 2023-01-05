Wednesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carbon Hill 50, Gordo 24
Dallas County 41, B. T. Washington Magnet 38
Daphne 56, Saint Luke’s Episcopal 36
Davidson 60, LeFlore 25
Eufaula 65, Rehobeth 25
Fayetteville 46, Central Coosa 45
Gadsden 51, Grissom 43
Hackleburg 55, Vina 45
Hanceville 46, Ashville 35
Handley 46, Valley 37
Holtville 65, Notasulga 21
Northside 37, Holy Spirit 14
Oxford 59, Oak Mountain 10
Parker 57, Wenonah 54
Sand Rock 61, Collinsville 57
Sidney Lanier 57, Southside-Selma 24
St. Paul’s 55, Faith Academy 47
