ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Former Illinois Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger joins CNN as commentator

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SpcQ9_0k3s1JuS00

Adam Kinzinger, a former Republican congressman for Illinois and one of the House Republicans' most outspoken critics of former president Donald Trump, is joining CNN.

CNN announced that Kinzinger will join the cable news network as a Senior Political Commentator. He announced he would not run for re-election in this past election, and previously served six terms representing Illinois' 16th District.

In a somber and serious farewell speech on the House floor, Kinzinger said he fears for the future of the country if former President Trump isn't charged with a crime related to the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Kinzinger served as one of two GOP members on the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot. The panel concluded its work last month and laid out a case for the DOJ and the public that there is evidence to pursue charges against Trump on multiple criminal statutes.

The committee referred Trump to the department on at least four criminal charges: obstructing an official proceeding, defrauding the United States, making false statements, and assisting or aiding an insurrection. The panel also said in its executive summary that it had evidence of possible charges of conspiring to injure or impede an officer and seditious conspiracy.

Kinzinger is a military veteran, serving in the Air Force in both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, and continues to serve in the Air National Guard.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report

Comments / 53

Esther
3d ago

He'll be in good company at CNN ... they're all egocentric leftists who think their censoring antics & wokness are what the public wants! They exist under the control & the made up world of the Democrats!

Reply(3)
28
Robert J Murphy
3d ago

I’m from Illinois, and In Illinois the Democrats are constantly changing the maps for the districts. He says he decided to not run, but he is so bad, the Democrats eliminated his district. They didn’t want him back either. He didn’t stand a chance to get re- elected by the GOP after his anti- MAGA showmanship. What a clown

Reply(15)
30
Maureen Curtin
3d ago

perfect place for him a worthless representative on a worthless news network.when CNN proves to me that they are done lying and misleading the public for political purposes then maybe I'll start watching them again. hiring this individual is not helping prove they are becoming an honest true news network instead of a political pundit network

Reply
23
Related
TheDailyBeast

George Santos Crashes and Burns on Fox News

Republican congressman-elect George Santos tried to explain away a number of lies about his professional and personal life during a Fox News interview with Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday—but the network rookie and former Democrat refused to let him off the hook.Gabbard, as guest host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, sounded wholly unsympathetic after Santos admitted to making “a mistake.”“Humans are flawed and we all make mistakes,” he added.“If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now,” Gabbard said, “and I’m finding out all of these lies that you’ve told — not just one little lie or one...
WASHINGTON STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deaths

Joe and Jill BidenPhoto byManuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock. On Sunday morning, December 18, 2022, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, along with some of the president's grandchildren attended a private family memorial mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware. After the service, they could be seen walking the grounds of the church to visit the gravesites where Biden's first wife Neilia Biden, and their baby Naomi Biden were buried 50 years ago when they were killed in a car accident in 1972.
GREENVILLE, DE
Business Insider

US Army general retires without 'reprimand or admonishment' after spat over Tucker Carlson segment about women in the military

US Army Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe was allowed to retire without reprimand on Sunday. Donahoe's retirement, planned for July, had been put on hold over an investigation into his behavior on Twitter. Donahoe publicly criticized a Tucker Carlson segment, prompting conservative backlash. The Army took no action against Maj. Gen....
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal

Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
The Independent

Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz mocked after appearing to get lost in the Capitol

Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert found themselves back in the crosshairs of Twitter trolls this week after video of them taking a wrong turn in the US Capitol spread online.The pair, who are often spotted walking together in the Capitol, made headlines just last month after they were seen ignoring a Capitol Police officer’s stated commands ordering them to pass through a nearby metal detector before entering the House floor for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech.The two were talking to a scrum of reporters about Tuesday’s election for House speaker — the two are both members of a rebel...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Proof That Republicans Know Exactly How Racist They Are

Republicans co-opting Martin Luther King Jr.’s quotes while pushing policy and supporting legislation directly in opposition to the Civil Rights leader’s wishes is just one example of the party attempting to rewrite history.In fact, there are so many examples of revisionist history happening these days, particularly among conservatives, that historian and University of Princeton professor Kevin M. Kruse felt the need to publish a book alongside fellow historians, and join this episode of The New Abnormal politics podcast, to set the record straight.Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.He talks about...
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
120K+
Followers
17K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy