Here's a list of Bay Area schools closing due to severe weather from the Level 5 storm

An extremely dangerous atmospheric river has moved into the San Francisco Bay Area and the first round of rain is already causing flooding on roadways and highways around the region.
Several schools throughout the Bay Area have announced closures due to extreme weather caused by the Level 5 storm
. Here's a list of Bay Area school closures:
SAN FRANCISCO
San Francisco Unified School District said in a statement that schools will be in session for the rest of the week: "We continue to monitor weather conditions and are taking the safety of our school communities very seriously."
EAST BAY No school closures announced at this time.
SOUTH BAY No school closures announced at this time.
PENINSULA Portola Valley School District
-- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6 Redwood City School District
-- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6, subject to change. Pacifica School District
-- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6 The South San Francisco Unified School District
-- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6 San Mateo Foster City School District
-- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6
NORTH BAY Pathways Charter
-- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5, but distance learning will be available. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6 Credo High School
-- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6 Twin Hills Union School District
-- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6 Monte Rio Union School District
-- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6 REACH Charter
-- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6 Kashia School District
-- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6 Harmony Union School District
-- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6 Guerneville School District, Sonoma County
-- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6 Horicon School District, Sonoma County
-- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6 Fort Ross Elementary School District, Sonoma County
-- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6 Montgomery Elementary School, Cazadero, Sonoma County
-- School will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6 West Side Union Elementary District
-- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6 West Sonoma County Union High School District
