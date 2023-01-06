ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Here's a list of Bay Area schools closing due to severe weather from the Level 5 storm

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AS4rZ_0k3roFJX00 An extremely dangerous atmospheric river has moved into the San Francisco Bay Area and the first round of rain is already causing flooding on roadways and highways around the region.

Several schools throughout the Bay Area have announced closures due to extreme weather caused by the Level 5 storm
.

Here's a list of Bay Area school closures:

SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco Unified School District said in a statement that schools will be in session for the rest of the week: "We continue to monitor weather conditions and are taking the safety of our school communities very seriously."

EAST BAY

No school closures announced at this time.

SOUTH BAY

No school closures announced at this time.

PENINSULA

Portola Valley School District -- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

Redwood City School District -- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6, subject to change.

Pacifica School District -- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

The South San Francisco Unified School District -- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

San Mateo Foster City School District -- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

NORTH BAY

Pathways Charter -- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5, but distance learning will be available. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

Credo High School -- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

Twin Hills Union School District
-- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

Monte Rio Union School District -- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

REACH Charter -- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

Kashia School District -- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

Harmony Union School District -- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

Guerneville School District, Sonoma County -- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

Horicon School District, Sonoma County -- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

Fort Ross Elementary School District, Sonoma County -- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

Montgomery Elementary School, Cazadero, Sonoma County -- School will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

West Side Union Elementary District -- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

West Sonoma County Union High School District -- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

RELATED: Bay Area storm live updates: SF officials provide update on city's response, operations

RELATED: Watch Live Coverage: Today's very strong storm is Level 5; NWS says could cause 'loss of life'

RELATED: From downed powerlines to landslide threats, here's a look at storm damage around Bay Area

RELATED: TAKE ACTION: Get help during extreme weather emergencies

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

More treacherous rain is headed for the Bay Area, here is how it could effect you

OAKLAND calif., - The Bay Area is bracing for another round of strong wind rain, and possible flooding. Multiple storm systems are expected to make their way to the Bay starting Saturday. KTVU meteorologist, Rosemary Orozco, said the first round of wet weather will dry up by Sunday. According to...
CBS San Francisco

Flood advisories issued as parade of atmospheric river events takes aim at Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- The latest storm in the parade of atmospheric river events sweeping into the Bay Area brought rain overnight to the North Bay and was spreading across the region Saturday. Forecasts show the storms will bring additional flooding, damaging winds and dangerous coastal conditions to communities still recovering from a week of damaging downpours.The National Weather Service Saturday urged people to stay current with forecast updates, adding "there is a direct threat to life and property from these storms." The weather service issued a Flood Watch for the Bay Area from 4 p.m. Saturday through 4 p.m. Tuesday. A...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Another storm hits the Bay Area: Latest updates

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another storm system is set to move into the Bay Area Saturday, bringing the potential for flooding, mud or debris flow, dangerous driving conditions and rapid rises in rivers and creeks. With much of the Bay Area still reeling from last week’s storm, this weekend’s storm could have further complications stemming […]
PETALUMA, CA
TheAlmanac

It's going to rain again. Here's what you can expect.

Heaviest periods of rain, with possible thunder and wind gusts, expected Saturday night and Sunday night. A windy and wet weekend is on tap for the Bay Area, with the National Weather Service forecasting a "significant" storm system arriving Saturday afternoon on the Midpeninsula and lasting through Sunday. A second, bigger storm will come in early Monday and leave on Tuesday.
piedmontexedra.com

City proclaims a state of local emergency due to storm

As Wednesday’s storm advanced, the city of Piedmont proclaimed a state of local emergency on Jan. 4 at 8:30 p.m in order to be eligible for federal funds for disaster response reimbursement, should those funds become available. In a press release issued on Friday, Jan. 6, the city says it has incurred significant costs in responding to the storm, including overtime for Public Works, Police, and Fire Departments. The city says it has also retained outside contractors to assist with remediating damage to public property from landslides, downed trees on public property, and damage to city facilities.
PIEDMONT, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
74K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy