Here's a list of Bay Area schools closing due to severe weather from the Level 5 storm

An extremely dangerous atmospheric river has moved into the San Francisco Bay Area and the first round of rain is already causing flooding on roadways and highways around the region.

Several schools throughout the Bay Area have announced closures due to extreme weather caused by the Level 5 storm

SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco Unified School District said in a statement that schools will be in session for the rest of the week: "We continue to monitor weather conditions and are taking the safety of our school communities very seriously."

EAST BAY

SOUTH BAY

PENINSULA

-- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

-- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5, but distance learning will be available. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

