ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Wednesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 35, Linsly 30

Greenbrier West 56, Pocahontas County 33

James Monroe 78, Graham, Va. 48

Lincoln 60, Elkins 58

North Marion 74, Buckhannon-Upshur 37

Philip Barbour 71, Fairmont Senior 56

Poca 46, Point Pleasant 22

Ravenswood 59, Ripley 48

Robert C. Byrd 49, East Fairmont 46

Spring Valley 49, Wyoming East 36

Wheeling Central 68, Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Annie Wright 88, Bellevue Christian 50 Archbishop Murphy 59, Sedro-Woolley 56 Auburn 82, Mt. Rainier 24
The Daily Times

Farmington boys basketball captures championship in Gallup Invitational

GALLUP − The Farmington High School boys basketball team prepared for the final week of non-district play with a championship run in the Bengals Boys Basketball Invitational Tournament at Gallup High School. Meanwhile, the Bloomfield High School boys and girls teams enjoyed successful weekends on the road, coming home from tournament action at Cuba High School with championship trophies. ...
FARMINGTON, NM
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
612K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy