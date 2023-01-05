Wednesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 35, Linsly 30
Greenbrier West 56, Pocahontas County 33
James Monroe 78, Graham, Va. 48
Lincoln 60, Elkins 58
North Marion 74, Buckhannon-Upshur 37
Philip Barbour 71, Fairmont Senior 56
Poca 46, Point Pleasant 22
Ravenswood 59, Ripley 48
Robert C. Byrd 49, East Fairmont 46
Spring Valley 49, Wyoming East 36
Wheeling Central 68, Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
