Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bluffton 54, Central Noble 10

Griffith 52, Hobart 44

Lawrence Central 72, Indpls Park Tudor 67

Mooresville 67, Christel House Manual 62

Madison County Tournament=

Consolation=

Elwood 46, Anderson Prep Academy 44

Pendleton Hts. 63, Alexandria 39

Semifinal=

Anderson 72, Liberty Christian 60

Lapel 49, Frankton 30

Randolph County Tournament=

First Round=

Randolph Southern 78, Union (Modoc) 17

Ripley County Tournament=

First Round=

Batesville 64, Jac-Cen-Del 42

S. Ripley 42, Milan 34

White River Valley Tournament=

First Round=

Barr-Reeve 48, White River Valley 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

