Wednesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bluffton 54, Central Noble 10
Griffith 52, Hobart 44
Lawrence Central 72, Indpls Park Tudor 67
Mooresville 67, Christel House Manual 62
Madison County Tournament=
Consolation=
Elwood 46, Anderson Prep Academy 44
Pendleton Hts. 63, Alexandria 39
Semifinal=
Anderson 72, Liberty Christian 60
Lapel 49, Frankton 30
Randolph County Tournament=
First Round=
Randolph Southern 78, Union (Modoc) 17
Ripley County Tournament=
First Round=
Batesville 64, Jac-Cen-Del 42
S. Ripley 42, Milan 34
White River Valley Tournament=
First Round=
Barr-Reeve 48, White River Valley 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
