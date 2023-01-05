Wednesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Friends 71, Academy of the New Church 65
Abraham Lincoln 36, Philadelphia Girls 32
Abraham Lincoln 36, Philadelphia High School for Girls 32
Audenried 82, Gratz 8
Bermudian Springs 59, Littlestown 24
Bishop Guilfoyle 45, Central Cambria 39
Clairton 59, Steel Valley 20
Clarion-Limestone 50, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 20
Coudersport 32, Oswayo 20
Cowanesque Valley 38, Canton 34
Cranberry 37, Forest Area 26
Dobbins/Randolph 43, Martin Luther King 31
Donegal 45, Octorara 16
Frankford def. Bartram, forfeit
Franklin 42, Cochranton 38
Franklin Learning Center 21, Strawberry Mansion 5
Friends Central 64, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 19
George School 71, Friends Select 8
Hardy Williams 48, Motivation 13
High School of the Future 38, South Philadelphia 19
Hill-Freedman 40, Mariana Bracetti 33
Jeannette 68, Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 13
Karns City 48, Clarion Area 16
Linville Hill 26, Kennard-Dale 25
Masterman 39, West Philadelphia 7
Moniteau 51, Union 15
North Clarion 42, Keystone 31
North Penn/Liberty 40, Sayre Area 33
Oley Valley 42, Schuylkill Valley 38
Otto-Eldred 57, Galeton 15
Parkland 36, West Lawn Wilson 25
Parkway Center City 36, Mastery Charter South 35
Penn Cambria 51, Bishop Carroll 38
Penn Treaty 46, Overbrook 17
Perry Traditional Academy 44, Carrick 34
Philadelphia Central 55, Engineering And Science 41
Philadelphia MC&S 51, GAMP 18
Philadelphia Northeast 52, Philadelphia Academy Charter 24
Pittsburgh Obama 55, Taylor Allderdice 22
Port Allegany 44, Northern Potter 35
Red Land 54, York County Tech 15
Richland 65, Greater Johnstown 48
Rush 41, Nueva Esperanza 33
Sacred Heart 39, Lower Moreland 26
Sayre 29, First Philadelphia 18
Smethport 48, Cameron County 23
Somerset 52, Bedford 24
Spring Grove 57, Chambersburg 45
St. Benedict’s, N.J. 68, The Hill School 58
Tacony Academy 40, Bodine 37
Tri-Valley 37, Greenwood 30
Wellsboro 40, Williamson 37
West Greene 68, Avella 63
Westinghouse 49, Brashear 19
Westmont Hilltop 39, Forest Hills 34
York 54, Muhlenberg 22
York Suburban 63, Exeter 50
