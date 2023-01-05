ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

China, Philippines agree to handle disputes peacefully, boost cooperation

Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pDGTj_0k3qwuv100
  • Summary
  • Companies

BEIJING/MANILA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China and the Philippines have agreed to set up a direct communications channel between their foreign ministries on the South China Sea to handle disputes peacefully, they said on Thursday.

Their agreement, which contained 14 elements aimed at cooling security tensions and boosting economic cooperation, comes as they strive to mend a relationship hurt after the Philippines won a 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated China's expansive claims in the South China Sea.

The Philippines has previously raised concerns over reported Chinese construction activities and the "swarming" of its boats by dozens of Chinese vessels in disputed waters of the South China Sea, an area rich in oil, gas and fishery resources.

In a joint statement issued after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday, both leaders reaffirmed that their countries would respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Philippines will pursue an independent foreign policy, and was willing to cooperate for regional peace and the two countries' national interests, Marcos said in a speech upon arriving back in Manila.

"We agreed that maritime issues between the two countries do not comprise the entirety of our relations," Marcos said, while adding that maritime rivalry remained a "significant concern and priority" for the Philippines and the region.

Both sides also agreed to resume talks on oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea and discuss cooperation on areas including solar, wind, electric vehicles and nuclear power.

Coastguards from China and the Philippines would also meet "as soon as possible" to discuss "pragmatic cooperation".

Both countries would consider informing each other when firing rockets and cooperate on the retrieval of rocket debris, they said in their joint statement.

Last November, when debris from a Chinese rocket fell in the South China Sea, a Chinese coastguard ship stopped a Philippine boat from trying to tow it away.

Both countries reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability as well as freedom of navigation and overflight and would hold an annual dialogue on security, they said.

On economic cooperation, China agreed to let in more Philippine imports, with the aim for bilateral trade to revert to or surpass pre-pandemic volume.

Both sides also promised to boost tourist numbers and flights between their capitals to pre-pandemic level.

They also said that both sides would cooperate on vaccine procurement. China is among the world's top exporters of COVID-19 vaccines.

Marcos's three day visit to China comes as it re-emerges from a self-imposed border shut-down since the pandemic started in 2020, which has disrupted trade and hurt its economy.

Both sides also renewed an agreement on the Belt-and-Road Initiative, Xi's signature strategy on overseas infrastructure investment.

Chinese investors have committed $22.8 billion in investment pledges following a business meeting with Marcos, the Philippine press secretary said.

The pledges included $13.76 billion for renewable energy, mainly in solar and wind, $7.3 billion for strategic monitoring including electric vehicles and mineral processing, and $1.7 billion for agribusiness.

"I assure you that our government is committed to support your business activities," Marcos told Chinese business executives before his return to Manila.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
New York Post

Pompeo warns millions could be infected with COVID because of China

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed Chinese President Xi Jinping Sunday as he warned COVID could rapidly spread across the globe after China dropped its strict virus measures. The former Trump official told radio host John Catsimatidis Sunday morning that Xi will “infect millions more” because Chinese residents – who are facing yet another surge in infections – are now free to travel. He even recalled frightening scenes from Italy in 2020 — before vaccines were developed — where hospitals were overloaded with people seeking medical help due to the disease. “You remember those pictures from Milan when the hospitals...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
The Jewish Press

Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties

Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
gcaptain.com

US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date

By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
The Independent

China sends record number of nuclear bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone after Japanese leader’s visit

China sent a record number of nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Tuesday in an apparent response to the visit of a key member of Japan’s ruling party.The Taiwanese defence ministry on Tuesday said 29 aircraft were detected around the island, with at least 21 entering the nation’s southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the last 24 hours.At least 18 of those aircraft were Xian H-6 strategic bombers, making it the largest number of long-distance nuclear bombers to enter Taiwan’s ADIZ since Taipei began releasing incursion data in September 2020.Three Chinese naval vessels were also spotted,...
The Independent

North Korea’s Kim sacks second most powerful military official

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un has sacked the country’s second most powerful military official, in a major reshuffle that promoted twice the number of officials than in 2022.Pak Jong-chon, who oversaw and led the country’s unprecedented number of missile tests in 2022, “was recalled” and defence minister Ri Yong Gilice was installed as the new vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, according to state media KCNA.The vast reshuffle at the annual plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea last week included names of at least 53 that are expected to impact military and regional heads of party and government....
The Jewish Press

The Iran-China Honeymoon is Over

The Chinese raised a sore point for the Iranians at the summit in Saudi Arabia. A lot has happened in recent days between Iran and China. Iran reprimanded the Chinese ambassador, the Iranian Ermooz News (affiliated with the Reformists) wrote that Iran “can no longer trust the Chinese”, and an Iranian opposition channel published a cartoon of Chinese President Xi Jinping ditching Iranian President Khamenei.
Reuters

Reuters

678K+
Followers
372K+
Post
318M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy