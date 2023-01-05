Wednesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 48, Edisto 36
Ben Lippen 59, Heathwood Hall 46
Benedictine Military, Ga. 62, Hilton Head Prep 49
Berkeley 58, North Charleston 56
Cane Bay 73, Timberland 28
Central 61, Marshville Forest Hills, N.C. 45
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 63, Green Sea Floyds 46
Great Falls 70, Buford 68
Greenville 51, Greer 49
Hannah-Pamplico 43, Carvers Bay 32
Johnsonville 55, Aynor 37
Loris 91, East Clarendon 31
Mullins 83, West Florence 80
Newberry 65, Clinton 61
North Augusta 46, Strom Thurmond 31
North Central 64, Cheraw 52
Ridge View 55, Spring Valley 37
Shannon Forest Christian 65, St. Joseph 42
Spartanburg 55, Clover 52
Swansea 53, Pelion 35
Wren 65, Seneca 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0