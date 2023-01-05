ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 48, Edisto 36

Ben Lippen 59, Heathwood Hall 46

Benedictine Military, Ga. 62, Hilton Head Prep 49

Berkeley 58, North Charleston 56

Cane Bay 73, Timberland 28

Central 61, Marshville Forest Hills, N.C. 45

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 63, Green Sea Floyds 46

Great Falls 70, Buford 68

Greenville 51, Greer 49

Hannah-Pamplico 43, Carvers Bay 32

Johnsonville 55, Aynor 37

Loris 91, East Clarendon 31

Mullins 83, West Florence 80

Newberry 65, Clinton 61

North Augusta 46, Strom Thurmond 31

North Central 64, Cheraw 52

Ridge View 55, Spring Valley 37

Shannon Forest Christian 65, St. Joseph 42

Spartanburg 55, Clover 52

Swansea 53, Pelion 35

Wren 65, Seneca 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

