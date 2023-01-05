Wednesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aynor 36, Johnsonville 20
Carolina Forest 37, Waccamaw 27
Cheraw 58, North Central 20
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 46, Green Sea Floyds 10
Clinton 49, Newberry Academy 34
Clover 64, Spartanburg 44
Greer 50, Greenville 40
Heathwood Hall 70, Ben Lippen 31
North Augusta 43, Strom Thurmond 14
Seneca 82, Wren 14
St. Joseph 39, Shannon Forest Christian 33
Swansea 51, Pelion 22
T.L. Hanna 68, Fountain Inn 40
Timberland 59, Cane Bay 50
West Florence 52, Mullins 14
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
