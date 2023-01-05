ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday's Scores

 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aynor 36, Johnsonville 20

Carolina Forest 37, Waccamaw 27

Cheraw 58, North Central 20

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 46, Green Sea Floyds 10

Clinton 49, Newberry Academy 34

Clover 64, Spartanburg 44

Greer 50, Greenville 40

Heathwood Hall 70, Ben Lippen 31

North Augusta 43, Strom Thurmond 14

Seneca 82, Wren 14

St. Joseph 39, Shannon Forest Christian 33

Swansea 51, Pelion 22

T.L. Hanna 68, Fountain Inn 40

Timberland 59, Cane Bay 50

West Florence 52, Mullins 14

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

