Another storm hits the Bay Area: Latest updates
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another storm system is set to move into the Bay Area Saturday, bringing the potential for flooding, mud or debris flow, dangerous driving conditions and rapid rises in rivers and creeks. With much of the Bay Area still reeling from last week’s storm, this weekend’s storm could have further complications stemming […]
It's going to rain again. Here's what you can expect.
Heaviest periods of rain, with possible thunder and wind gusts, expected Saturday night and Sunday night. A windy and wet weekend is on tap for the Bay Area, with the National Weather Service forecasting a "significant" storm system arriving Saturday afternoon on the Midpeninsula and lasting through Sunday. A second, bigger storm will come in early Monday and leave on Tuesday.
Flood advisories issued as parade of atmospheric river events takes aim at Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- The latest storm in the parade of atmospheric river events sweeping into the Bay Area brought rain overnight to the North Bay and was spreading across the region Saturday. Forecasts show the storms will bring additional flooding, damaging winds and dangerous coastal conditions to communities still recovering from a week of damaging downpours.The National Weather Service Saturday urged people to stay current with forecast updates, adding "there is a direct threat to life and property from these storms." The weather service issued a Flood Watch for the Bay Area from 4 p.m. Saturday through 4 p.m. Tuesday. A...
'Major atmospheric river event' forecast for SF Bay Area: What to know
Two separate storms are poised to sweep the San Francisco Bay Area, Saturday through Tuesday.
KTVU FOX 2
More treacherous rain is headed for the Bay Area, here is how it could effect you
OAKLAND calif., - The Bay Area is bracing for another round of strong wind rain, and possible flooding. Multiple storm systems are expected to make their way to the Bay starting Saturday. KTVU meteorologist, Rosemary Orozco, said the first round of wet weather will dry up by Sunday. According to...
piedmontexedra.com
City proclaims a state of local emergency due to storm
As Wednesday’s storm advanced, the city of Piedmont proclaimed a state of local emergency on Jan. 4 at 8:30 p.m in order to be eligible for federal funds for disaster response reimbursement, should those funds become available. In a press release issued on Friday, Jan. 6, the city says it has incurred significant costs in responding to the storm, including overtime for Public Works, Police, and Fire Departments. The city says it has also retained outside contractors to assist with remediating damage to public property from landslides, downed trees on public property, and damage to city facilities.
Mudslides still a concern ahead of next storm in Fremont neighborhood
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – In the East Bay, as a series of potent weather systems are anticipated this weekend, residents in one Fremont neighborhood are worried about more mudslides. Residents who live along the hill have been cleaning up from the New Year’s Eve storm and are now bracing for the next round of heavy […]
Cities across the Peninsula declare state of emergency in response to heavy storms
Cities across the Midpeninsula are declaring states of emergency as historic storms bear down on the Bay Area. Here are the latest updates on cities' responses. A state of emergency for Menlo Park allows the city to designate evacuation routes, close dangerous streets and obtain necessary supplies for the safety of residents and property. Murphy initially issued the state of emergency on the night of Jan. 4.
rwcpulse.com
Redwood City Weather Updates Jan. 5
6:03 p.m.: The city of Redwood City on Thursday issued a local emergency proclamation and will ask the city council to ratify it at the next meeting on Monday, according to City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz. The city has been coordinating with the city of San Carlos and San Mateo...
How much rain did the SF Bay Area get in the bomb cyclone event?
A much-anticipated bomb cyclone delivered a potent mix of heavy rain and dangerous winds to the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday and Friday. How much rain did the region actually get?
KTVU FOX 2
Daly City residents spend 2nd night without power as PG&E outages linger
DALY CITY, Calif. - PG&E contractors rushed to restore power to some 21,000 customers across the Bay Area Thursday, taking advantage of the break in the weather before the next storm blows in Friday. Residents in Daly City spent a second night without power Thursday. Power crews were working to...
Wet weather affecting BART travel times
(KRON) – This weekend's storm is already affecting BART and its passengers. Trains are moving at slower speeds due to wet weather. BART is advising riders to add 20 minutes to their travel time. KRON On is streaming news live now The entire San Francisco Bay Area is under a Flood Watch from Sunday through […]
Video: Santa Cruz storm destruction as seen from the air
(KRON) — Stunning video shows an overhead view of the Capitola Wharf and the iconic SS Palo Alto, known as the “cement ship” at Seacliff State Beach Pier, both of which suffered heavy damage this week as a punishing storm brought waves up to 35 feet. The drone-shot video shows the nearly destroyed Seacliff State […]
More rain on the way: 3 storms set to slam the SF Bay Area
The wet, windy weather is far from over in California.
SFist
Evacuation Warnings Issued For Russian River Valley Ahead of Likely Weekend Flooding
The entire Bay Area is once again under a Flood Watch starting on Saturday, as two more storm systems head into the region, and low-lying areas along the Russian River are now under evacuation warnings. On Thursday evening, the Sonoma County Operational Area Emergency Operations Center issued an evacuation warning...
Collapsed water channel wall in San Leandro floods several properties
SAN LEANDRO -- One garage was destroyed and up to four residential yards have been affected by a collapsed flood control wall in the Washington Manor-Bonaire neighborhood in San Leandro, city officials said Friday.About 100 feet of wall in two areas collapsed last weekend, according to the city. The damage is along Crosby Street between Fargo Avenue and Manor Boulevard.At least one affected yard collapsed into the water channel, which is managed by the Alameda County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.City officials are concerned that additional rain expected in the coming days could be hazardous to some residents. County...
KSBW.com
Capitola officials hold news conference following coastal destruction
CAPITOLA, Calif. — Officials in Capitola are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. after high swells caused widespread destruction along the Santa Cruz County coast. >>Watch the press conference in the video player above. On Jan. 5, the remnants of a bomb cyclone that struck hundreds of miles...
KTVU FOX 2
Millions of gallons of sewage flow into Bay following storms
OAKLAND, Calif. - East Bay Municipal Utility District officials said there were several sewage overflows just before New Year's during the storms, raising concern from Baykepeer, whose environmental nonprofit keeps an eye on the health of the Bay. Three overflows were reported into the San Leandro Creek in Oakland. The...
Peninsula coastal towns battered by winds, toppling trees and cutting power
HALF MOON BAY -- Pouring rain and gusty winds caused major problems Wednesday for the coastal towns of Half Moon Bay, El Granada, and Moss Beach in San Mateo County. Coastside Fire District firefighters said El Granada and Moss Beach dealt with many downed trees and power lines. Many parts of those two towns lost power overnight. There were so many fallen trees in El Granada, workers used bulldozers to quickly move them out of roadways if no power lines were involved. KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area"We've had numerous trees down, we had...
Photos show aftermath of Wednesday's destructive storm
(KRON) — As cleanup from Wednesday evening’s storm continues, the Bay Area is still dealing with wind, rain and hazardous driving conditions. Local officials advise residents to stay off the roads if possible as landslides and flash flooding are still possible. Thursday morning, residents woke up to coastal chaos from Santa Cruz and San Mateo […]
