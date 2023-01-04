ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

KRON4 News

Another storm hits the Bay Area: Latest updates

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another storm system is set to move into the Bay Area Saturday, bringing the potential for flooding, mud or debris flow, dangerous driving conditions and rapid rises in rivers and creeks. With much of the Bay Area still reeling from last week’s storm, this weekend’s storm could have further complications stemming […]
PETALUMA, CA
TheAlmanac

It's going to rain again. Here's what you can expect.

Heaviest periods of rain, with possible thunder and wind gusts, expected Saturday night and Sunday night. A windy and wet weekend is on tap for the Bay Area, with the National Weather Service forecasting a "significant" storm system arriving Saturday afternoon on the Midpeninsula and lasting through Sunday. A second, bigger storm will come in early Monday and leave on Tuesday.
CBS San Francisco

Flood advisories issued as parade of atmospheric river events takes aim at Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- The latest storm in the parade of atmospheric river events sweeping into the Bay Area brought rain overnight to the North Bay and was spreading across the region Saturday. Forecasts show the storms will bring additional flooding, damaging winds and dangerous coastal conditions to communities still recovering from a week of damaging downpours.The National Weather Service Saturday urged people to stay current with forecast updates, adding "there is a direct threat to life and property from these storms." The weather service issued a Flood Watch for the Bay Area from 4 p.m. Saturday through 4 p.m. Tuesday. A...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

More treacherous rain is headed for the Bay Area, here is how it could effect you

OAKLAND calif., - The Bay Area is bracing for another round of strong wind rain, and possible flooding. Multiple storm systems are expected to make their way to the Bay starting Saturday. KTVU meteorologist, Rosemary Orozco, said the first round of wet weather will dry up by Sunday. According to...
piedmontexedra.com

City proclaims a state of local emergency due to storm

As Wednesday’s storm advanced, the city of Piedmont proclaimed a state of local emergency on Jan. 4 at 8:30 p.m in order to be eligible for federal funds for disaster response reimbursement, should those funds become available. In a press release issued on Friday, Jan. 6, the city says it has incurred significant costs in responding to the storm, including overtime for Public Works, Police, and Fire Departments. The city says it has also retained outside contractors to assist with remediating damage to public property from landslides, downed trees on public property, and damage to city facilities.
PIEDMONT, CA
TheAlmanac

Cities across the Peninsula declare state of emergency in response to heavy storms

Cities across the Midpeninsula are declaring states of emergency as historic storms bear down on the Bay Area. Here are the latest updates on cities' responses. A state of emergency for Menlo Park allows the city to designate evacuation routes, close dangerous streets and obtain necessary supplies for the safety of residents and property. Murphy initially issued the state of emergency on the night of Jan. 4.
MENLO PARK, CA
rwcpulse.com

Redwood City Weather Updates Jan. 5

6:03 p.m.: The city of Redwood City on Thursday issued a local emergency proclamation and will ask the city council to ratify it at the next meeting on Monday, according to City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz. The city has been coordinating with the city of San Carlos and San Mateo...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Wet weather affecting BART travel times

(KRON) – This weekend's storm is already affecting BART and its passengers. Trains are moving at slower speeds due to wet weather. BART is advising riders to add 20 minutes to their travel time. KRON On is streaming news live now The entire San Francisco Bay Area is under a Flood Watch from Sunday through […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Collapsed water channel wall in San Leandro floods several properties

SAN LEANDRO -- One garage was destroyed and up to four residential yards have been affected by a collapsed flood control wall in the Washington Manor-Bonaire neighborhood in San Leandro, city officials said Friday.About 100 feet of wall in two areas collapsed last weekend, according to the city. The damage is along Crosby Street between Fargo Avenue and Manor Boulevard.At least one affected yard collapsed into the water channel, which is managed by the Alameda County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.City officials are concerned that additional rain expected in the coming days could be hazardous to some residents. County...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KSBW.com

Capitola officials hold news conference following coastal destruction

CAPITOLA, Calif. — Officials in Capitola are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. after high swells caused widespread destruction along the Santa Cruz County coast. >>Watch the press conference in the video player above. On Jan. 5, the remnants of a bomb cyclone that struck hundreds of miles...
CAPITOLA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Millions of gallons of sewage flow into Bay following storms

OAKLAND, Calif. - East Bay Municipal Utility District officials said there were several sewage overflows just before New Year's during the storms, raising concern from Baykepeer, whose environmental nonprofit keeps an eye on the health of the Bay. Three overflows were reported into the San Leandro Creek in Oakland. The...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Peninsula coastal towns battered by winds, toppling trees and cutting power

HALF MOON BAY -- Pouring rain and gusty winds caused major problems Wednesday for the coastal towns of Half Moon Bay, El Granada, and Moss Beach in San Mateo County. Coastside Fire District firefighters said El Granada and Moss Beach dealt with many downed trees and power lines. Many parts of those two towns lost power overnight. There were so many fallen trees in El Granada, workers used bulldozers to quickly move them out of roadways if no power lines were involved. KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area"We've had numerous trees down, we had...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Photos show aftermath of Wednesday's destructive storm

(KRON) — As cleanup from Wednesday evening’s storm continues, the Bay Area is still dealing with wind, rain and hazardous driving conditions. Local officials advise residents to stay off the roads if possible as landslides and flash flooding are still possible. Thursday morning, residents woke up to coastal chaos from Santa Cruz and San Mateo […]
OAKLAND, CA

