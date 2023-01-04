ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke vs. Wake Forest Women’s Basketball Highlights (2022-23)

Duke vs. Wake Forest: The Duke Blue Devils went on the road and beat a feisty Wake Forest team, 60-50 on Thursday. Celeste Taylor led the way for Duke with 18 points on 7-13 shooting including 4-7 from three-point range with 4 rebounds and 2 blocked shots in the win. Jewel Spear scored 13 points […]
