Duke vs. Wake Forest: The Duke Blue Devils went on the road and beat a feisty Wake Forest team, 60-50 on Thursday. Celeste Taylor led the way for Duke with 18 points on 7-13 shooting including 4-7 from three-point range with 4 rebounds and 2 blocked shots in the win. Jewel Spear scored 13 points […]

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO