Read Stephanie McMahon’s Email That She Sent To WWE Employees About Vince McMahon’s Return
As previously noted, WWE has told their employees that there will be an “all hands on deck” meeting at 3:30 pm. This appears to be about Vince McMahon‘s return to the WWE Board of Directors. WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sent an email to all employees, attaching the...
WWE Talent Threatening To Leave With Vince McMahon’s Return
Could Vince McMahon’s return to WWE spark a mass exodus of talent from the promotion?. After a press release shared yesterday confirmed reports that McMahon wanted to return, an SEC filing today confirmed that he is back on the board of directors. Sources in WWE who spoke to Pwinsider...
Arn Anderson On Potential New Four Horsemen, Owning The Trademark
Arn Anderson recently took to the latest episode of his podcast, “Arn,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Anderson talked about a new version of The Horsemen, some versions of the Horsemen not being too good, and owning the trademark. You can check out some highlights from the...
Jim Ross Talks If Mr. McMahon Character Was WCW Copy, Owen Hart, More
WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently took to his podcast, “Grilling JR,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Ross discussed if Owen Hart was ever in the mix for a World Title match at the ’98 Royal Rumble, the Mr. McMahon heel character and if it was a WCW copy, and more.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (1/6/23)
WWE invades the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus. – Royal Rumble Qualifying...
Bruce Prichard Names Ex-WWE Superstars Who Won’t Go In The Hall Of Fame
Don’t expect to see the career of Shane Douglas celebrated with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame was founded in 1993 with Andre the Giant being the only inductee that year. On the Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard fielded names suggested by...
Report: WWE Keeping More Vince McMahon Secrets Away From The Public
WWE is reportedly keeping some Vince McMahon secrets out of the public eye now that he is back with the company. McMahon returned to WWE’s board of directors yesterday after retiring as CEO and Chairman of the board in July 2022. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed...
Kurt Angle Comments On A Possible Royal Rumble Or WrestleMania Appearance
Former WWE Superstar Kurt Angle recently made an appearance on the “A2theK Wrestling Show” where the Hall of Famer discussed many topics related to his career. One subject touched upon was whether fans could expect to see Angle at this month’s Royal Rumble and April’s WrestleMania pay-per-view events.
Kenny Omega Honors Will Ospreay Following NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega defeated Will Ospreay to win the IWGP United States Championship for a second time in an intense, bloody co-main event match. In the final moments, Omega nailed Ospreay with the Kamigoye, Kota Ibushi’s finisher, and pinned The Assassin with the One Winged Angel to capture the gold.
Lio Rush Withdraws From PWG Battle Of Los Angeles, Says He Has No Broken Bones In Face
Lio Rush suffered some facial injuries during his match at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Rush teamed up with OH against TJP & Francesco Akira, and it was announced at New Year’s Dash that he suffered a broken nose. However, Rush says that’s not the case, taking to Twitter to clear...
WWE Notes: Regal To Be At SmackDown, Sami’s Honorary Uce Shirt
A couple of WWE news items to pass along for the evening:. PWInsider reports that William Regal will be working backstage at SmackDown tomorrow night. This week’s episode will take place from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Under the condition of his release from AEW, Regal will not be appearing onscreen. His involvement in tomorrow night’s show will be part of his new role since returning to work for WWE earlier this week.
PHOTOS: Sasha Banks With Current & Former WWE Superstars At Wrestle Kingdom 17
At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, longtime friends FTR, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Naomi reunited backstage. On his Twitter account, Dax Harwood shared an image from Wrestle Kingdom 17, where he can be seen posing with his tag team partner Cash Wheeler, Bayley and Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone. He also shared a throwback image from their time in WWE.
Ric Flair Hits Out At Wrestlers Making More Money Online Than In The Ring
Ric Flair is far from thrilled to see wrestlers earning more online with projects than what they are earning in the ring. Following Mandy Rose’s release from WWE, it was reported that she was earning far more on her website than her NXT deal and reached one million dollars in December 2022.
Xavier Woods Congratulates Kenny Omega, Drew McIntyre/Money In The Bank
Kenny Omega defeated Will Ospreay to win the IWGP United States Championship for a second time in an intense, bloody back-and-forth title showdown at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The Cleaner clinched the victory in style courtesy of his Sephiroth outfit at the Tokyo Dome. WWE’s Xavier Woods took to Twitter...
Kenny Omega & Mercedes Mone Drive Google Search Interest For Wrestle Kingdom 17
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wrestle Kingdom 17 hit a new record in Google search interest. Wednesday’s show was the eleventh-most searched topic, due in large part to Kenny Omega and Mercedes Mone. This was the first time a Japanese event has ever ranked in the top 20...
Producers For The Matches On AEW Dynamite (1/4/23)
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches that took place on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check those out below:. – Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett: Pat Buck. – Tony Nese vs. Bryan Danielson, MJF segment: Jerry Lynn.
WWE ‘Strongly’ Believe Mercedes Mone Won’t Wrestle In AEW
As announced on yesterday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya picked Toni Storm to be her partner against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter for next week’s episode in Los Angeles, CA. This took some by surprise given many expected Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) to be her surprise partner. Baker...
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Venice, FL: Six-Man Tag
WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night from Venice, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Damon Kemp & Isaac Odugbesan. Cora Jade defeated Sol Ruca. NXT North American Title Match – Wes Lee...
NJPW & Pro Wrestling NOAH Announce Joint Show For This Month
New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and Pro Wrestling NOAH have announced a joint show for January 21. The show is being called Wrestle Kingdom 17 Part Two and will go down from the Yokohama Arena. This was hinted at when NOAH’s KONGO faction confronted Los Ingobernables de Japon backstage at...
