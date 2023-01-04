Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (1/6/23)
WWE invades the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus. – Royal Rumble Qualifying...
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW & Pro Wrestling NOAH Announce Joint Show For This Month
New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and Pro Wrestling NOAH have announced a joint show for January 21. The show is being called Wrestle Kingdom 17 Part Two and will go down from the Yokohama Arena. This was hinted at when NOAH’s KONGO faction confronted Los Ingobernables de Japon backstage at...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Reportedly Interested In NJPW Star
According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE is reportedly interested in New Japan Pro Wrestling star Hikuleo. The report suggests that higher-ups within WWE have had interest in Hikuleo for months now. Currently, he is booked for a “loser leaves Japan” match against “Switchblade” Jay White. There’s currently no...
ewrestlingnews.com
‘All Hands On Deck’ WWE Company Meeting Scheduled For Today
Pwinsider is reporting that WWE has told their employees that there will be an “all hands on deck” meeting later today. The report noted that the meeting would take place at 3:30PM EST. This appears to be about Vince McMahon‘s return to the WWE Board of Directors.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Notes: Regal To Be At SmackDown, Sami’s Honorary Uce Shirt
A couple of WWE news items to pass along for the evening:. PWInsider reports that William Regal will be working backstage at SmackDown tomorrow night. This week’s episode will take place from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Under the condition of his release from AEW, Regal will not be appearing onscreen. His involvement in tomorrow night’s show will be part of his new role since returning to work for WWE earlier this week.
ewrestlingnews.com
Arn Anderson On Potential New Four Horsemen, Owning The Trademark
Arn Anderson recently took to the latest episode of his podcast, “Arn,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Anderson talked about a new version of The Horsemen, some versions of the Horsemen not being too good, and owning the trademark. You can check out some highlights from the...
Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey advertised for WWE Raw 30th anniversary episode
The event will take place Monday, January 23, 2023, from Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Says Managing Is “Never Going To Happen”
On the latest edition of Ric Flair’s “To Be The Man” podcast, The Nature Boy reflected on his desire to become a wrestling manager. Flair, who recently cornered son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in AAA, explained that while he loves the idea of handling the promos for current talent, it’s unlikely to happen.
411mania.com
WWE News: Weekend House Show Notes, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– WWE has a Saturday Night’s Main Event show scheduled for tonight at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, Mississippi. The following names are advertised for tonight’s show: Bianca Belair, Gunther, The Usos, Braun Strowman, and Liv Morgan. Also, WWE NXT returns to Largo, Florida with a live show at the Largo Events Center. WWE is advertising Bron Breakker, Roxanne Perez, Cameron Grimes, Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, and Cora Jade for tonight’s show.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW News: Darby Turns 30, Saraya Appearing On Hey! EW, More
A few news bits to pass along from AEW today. Current AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin celebrated his 30th birthday. You can see AEW’s post for him below:. Saraya will be RJ City’s guest on Hey! (EW) tomorrow. A preview clip of her appearance can be seen below:
ewrestlingnews.com
What Happened To The New Day’s Podcast?
The New Day’s podcast, “Feel the Power,” launched in 2019 but hasn’t run any new episodes since September 2021. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one of the reasons the podcast was discontinued was due to scheduling issues. The podcast was primarily taped in arenas and...
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Her Intentions For WWE Royal Rumble
Liv Morgan has thrown down the gauntlet for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. On the January 6 episode of "WWE SmackDown" Morgan not only announced her entry into this year's women's Royal Rumble match, but she also announced her desire to be the first entrant into the match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE Keeping More Vince McMahon Secrets Away From The Public
WWE is reportedly keeping some Vince McMahon secrets out of the public eye now that he is back with the company. McMahon returned to WWE’s board of directors yesterday after retiring as CEO and Chairman of the board in July 2022. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTOS: Sasha Banks With Current & Former WWE Superstars At Wrestle Kingdom 17
At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, longtime friends FTR, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Naomi reunited backstage. On his Twitter account, Dax Harwood shared an image from Wrestle Kingdom 17, where he can be seen posing with his tag team partner Cash Wheeler, Bayley and Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone. He also shared a throwback image from their time in WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dominik Mysterio Announces Engagement To Long-Time Girlfriend
WWE RAW Superstar Dominik Mysterio is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Marie Juliette after proposing earlier this week. On Instagram, the Judgment Day member shared a photo of him and his girlfriend holding hands on the beach in an image that showed off her engagement ring. From...
ewrestlingnews.com
Nick Aldis Talks About Why A Third Match With Cody Rhodes Never Happened
In 2018, Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes feuded over the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title. Cody defeated Aldis to capture the Ten Pounds of Gold at All In, and Aldis reclaimed the belt at that year’s NWA 70th Anniversary show. In a recent interview, the former Magnus revealed that a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Top SmackDown Stars Being Advertised For WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show
On January 23, 2023, WWE will be hosting its 30th anniversary show for Monday Night RAW, and it’s expected to be a loaded event. Currently, top SmackDown stars are being advertised for the shows; including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and former SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle Comments On A Possible Royal Rumble Or WrestleMania Appearance
Former WWE Superstar Kurt Angle recently made an appearance on the “A2theK Wrestling Show” where the Hall of Famer discussed many topics related to his career. One subject touched upon was whether fans could expect to see Angle at this month’s Royal Rumble and April’s WrestleMania pay-per-view events.
ewrestlingnews.com
New Segment Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
We’ve got a new segment announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles, CA. During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that the Jericho Appreciation Society will speak on Wednesday’s show. You can check out the updated lineup for next...
