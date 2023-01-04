Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Read Stephanie McMahon’s Email That She Sent To WWE Employees About Vince McMahon’s Return
As previously noted, WWE has told their employees that there will be an “all hands on deck” meeting at 3:30 pm. This appears to be about Vince McMahon‘s return to the WWE Board of Directors. WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sent an email to all employees, attaching the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Arn Anderson On Potential New Four Horsemen, Owning The Trademark
Arn Anderson recently took to the latest episode of his podcast, “Arn,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Anderson talked about a new version of The Horsemen, some versions of the Horsemen not being too good, and owning the trademark. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Talent Threatening To Leave With Vince McMahon’s Return
Could Vince McMahon’s return to WWE spark a mass exodus of talent from the promotion?. After a press release shared yesterday confirmed reports that McMahon wanted to return, an SEC filing today confirmed that he is back on the board of directors. Sources in WWE who spoke to Pwinsider...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross Talks If Mr. McMahon Character Was WCW Copy, Owen Hart, More
WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently took to his podcast, “Grilling JR,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Ross discussed if Owen Hart was ever in the mix for a World Title match at the ’98 Royal Rumble, the Mr. McMahon heel character and if it was a WCW copy, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Ex-NXT Star
According to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H is interested in bringing back EJ Nduka, the 6-foot-5 former college football player and bodybuilder who competed in NXT as Ezra Judge. The report indicates that WWE is interested in signing Nduka after his MLW deal...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Says Wrestling Business Is Insensitive, Talks Wrestler Unions
During a recent NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, play was stopped to attend to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field of play, and was taken away in an ambulance. The incident moved Ric Flair to comment on the insensitivity of the pro wrestling business.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE Keeping More Vince McMahon Secrets Away From The Public
WWE is reportedly keeping some Vince McMahon secrets out of the public eye now that he is back with the company. McMahon returned to WWE’s board of directors yesterday after retiring as CEO and Chairman of the board in July 2022. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bruce Prichard Names Ex-WWE Superstars Who Won’t Go In The Hall Of Fame
Don’t expect to see the career of Shane Douglas celebrated with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame was founded in 1993 with Andre the Giant being the only inductee that year. On the Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard fielded names suggested by...
ewrestlingnews.com
‘All Hands On Deck’ WWE Company Meeting Scheduled For Today
Pwinsider is reporting that WWE has told their employees that there will be an “all hands on deck” meeting later today. The report noted that the meeting would take place at 3:30PM EST. This appears to be about Vince McMahon‘s return to the WWE Board of Directors.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Discusses Marq Quen’s Injury, Ethan Page, & More
Speaking on the most recent episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt Hardy talked about Marq Quen returning from injury and a new dynamic with Ethan Page. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. When fans might see Marq Quen return:...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On What WWE Officials Told Employees During Meeting About Vince McMahon’s Return
On Friday afternoon, WWE held an “all hands on deck” meeting following the news that Vince McMahon, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios were elected back to WWE’s Board of Directors. The meeting was only held for employees and was delayed by 15 minutes. Additionally, the meeting only...
ewrestlingnews.com
Johnny Gargano Offers “Open Invitation” For Fans To Approach Him In Public
Johnny Gargano has made it clear that fans are more than welcome to approach him and his wife Candice LeRae if they’re spotted in public. Both LeRae and Gargano returned to WWE last year as part of the new regime, with Gargano returning in August and LeRae the following month.
ewrestlingnews.com
Official Details On The Return Of WWE Programming On A&E
New WWE programming will be airing on A&E next month, including the season three premiere of “Biography: WWE Legends.”. A&E sent out the following press release today to announce the news:. A&E NETWORK AND WWE® RETURN TO THE RING WITH ALL-NEW SEASONS OF “BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS” AND “WWE RIVALS”...
ewrestlingnews.com
What Happened To The New Day’s Podcast?
The New Day’s podcast, “Feel the Power,” launched in 2019 but hasn’t run any new episodes since September 2021. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one of the reasons the podcast was discontinued was due to scheduling issues. The podcast was primarily taped in arenas and...
ewrestlingnews.com
Nick Aldis Comments On NWA Run, Proud He’s Never Been Released
Nick Aldis recently sat down with The Universal Wrestling Podcast to talk about what’s next following his departure from NWA. Aldis also spoke about his time in wrestling. You can read highlights of his appearance below:. His run with NWA ending: “For me, the significance of the year rolling...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Hypes Its January Tapings In Orlando, FL
Impact Wrestling will be heading to Orlando, FL later this month for its next set of TV tapings. On Friday night, the company sent out the following press release to hype the TV tapings:. IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Orlando For High-Energy Pro Wrestling Action: The 2-Night New Year’s Revolution.
ewrestlingnews.com
Nick Aldis Talks About Why A Third Match With Cody Rhodes Never Happened
In 2018, Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes feuded over the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title. Cody defeated Aldis to capture the Ten Pounds of Gold at All In, and Aldis reclaimed the belt at that year’s NWA 70th Anniversary show. In a recent interview, the former Magnus revealed that a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Says Managing Is “Never Going To Happen”
On the latest edition of Ric Flair’s “To Be The Man” podcast, The Nature Boy reflected on his desire to become a wrestling manager. Flair, who recently cornered son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in AAA, explained that while he loves the idea of handling the promos for current talent, it’s unlikely to happen.
ewrestlingnews.com
New Segment Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
We’ve got a new segment announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles, CA. During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that the Jericho Appreciation Society will speak on Wednesday’s show. You can check out the updated lineup for next...
ewrestlingnews.com
Two Big Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
We’ve got two matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. During Friday night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that we’ll see Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens, and more taking place. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of...
