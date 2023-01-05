ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
22 Movies That People Walked Out Of, With Their Reasons Ranging From "Too Bad" To "Too Scary"

By Allie Hayes
 3 days ago

Recently in a thread on one of my personal favorite subreddits, r/movies , user u/jelatinman asked, " What are some movies you walked out of? " and movie lovers really came through with some films that just weren't worth the price of admission, or the time to finish watching them.

So with that in mind, here are just a few of the most popular responses shared:

1. White Noise (2022)

© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

"I just walked out of a movie for the second time in my life with Noah Baumbach’s White Noise . It’s got good things in it, such as the acting and some good zingers. Overall, I found the movie unbearably pretentious at its worst points and think it should’ve stayed a book."

u/jelatinman

You can watch the trailer for the film here:

2. Holmes & Watson (2018)

Giles Keyte/©Columbia / courtesy Everett Collection

"It's the only movie I’ve ever walked out of. I was with my mom, my dad, and my sister. My mom whispered to me, 'This is the worst movie I’ve ever seen, want to leave?' at around the halfway mark. It was truly the worst movie I’ve ever seen. I was almost falling asleep and I NEVER get tired while at a movie theater. Like, half the people in the theater were asleep."

u/tortillakingred

You can watch the trailer for the film here:

3. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

© Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Lucasfilm / courtesy Everett Collection

"I 'walked out' in that I was watching it at home, turned it off halfway through, and haven’t considered giving it a second chance since. I actually love Star Wars , especially the new show Andor and many others, but I couldn’t waste another moment of my life on this."

u/Solo_SL

You can watch the trailer for the film here:

4. Morbius (2022)

© Sony Pictures Releasing / © Marvel Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

"It was morbin' time to GTFO of that theater."

u/yoloswagbot191

You can watch the trailer for the film here:

5. Superbad (2007)

©Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

"My mom took me when I was 10. Not sure what she expected."

u/LordSwitchblade

You can watch the trailer for the film here:

6. The Butterfly Effect (2004)

(c) New Line / courtesy Everett Collection

"I walked out of this because I got way too high on edibles and thought I was probably going to die."

u/AlrightSpider

You can watch the trailer for the film here:

7. Highlander II: The Quickening (1991)

©Interstar / courtesy Everett Collection

"I've never walked out on one, but I did watch about 10 minutes of this, pull it out of the VCR, and immediately drive to the video store to return it."

u/Negative_Gravitas

You can watch the trailer for the film here:

8. Downsizing (2017)

© Paramount Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

"The Matt Damon movie. My car was getting fixed and they said it was going take three or four hours, so I crossed the street and went to the theater. After an hour of that movie, I walked out and decided I'd rather just wait than finish the movie."

u/fredozimbabwe

You can watch the trailer for the film here:

9. Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

John Wilson / © Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

"IDK what I was expecting, but it did not do it for me."

u/spinktone

You can watch the trailer for the film here:

10. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

(c) Warner Brothers / courtesy Everett Collection

"When I was about eight, my mom took us to see this. I was terrified of the Basilisk. When Harry killed it, I was afraid it'd come back to life and begged my mom to leave. We did, and she was not happy."

u/Batata_Santa

You can watch the trailer for the film here:

11. The Happening (2008)

©20th Century Fox. All rights reserved / courtesy Everett Collection

"My dad and I still talk about walking out of that theater to this day so it left more of an impact on me than several other films!"

u/jacksizzle

You can watch the trailer for the film here:

12. Cloverfield (2008)

Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

"I walked out because I felt sick to my stomach. Too much camera shaking."

u/Scarfwearer

You can watch the trailer for the film here:

13. Saw III (2006)

©Lions Gate / courtesy Everett Collection

"As soon as the kid started getting his limbs twisted until his bones broke, I had to NOPE out of there."

u/Mysterious-Sense-185

You can watch the trailer for the film here:

14. Crash (2004)

Lions Gate / Â©Lions Gate/Courtesy Everett Collection

"It's the only movie I've ever walked out of in a theater. I was even on a date. I told her if she wanted to finish it, I'd be in the arcade, but she hated it as much as I did and we laughed at how horrible it was all the way home. 10 months later, it won the Oscar for Best Picture."

u/akg7915

You can watch the trailer for the film here:

15. Sausage Party (2016)

© Sony Pictures Releasing /Courtesy Everett Collection

"One of the worst movies I’ve ever seen."

u/ColoradoRS7

You can watch the trailer for the film here:

16. Feardotcom (2002)

(c) Warner Brothers / courtesy Everett Collection

"The only time I didn’t care that I paid to watch a movie. It was just so awful."

u/Hahndude

You can watch the trailer for the film here:

17. Amsterdam (2022)

© Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

"I recently walked out of this one. That movie was so boring."

u/coachnegan

You can watch the trailer for the film here:

18. Sucker Punch (2011)

Clay Enos/©Warner Bros. Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

"I didn't think it would be as boring as it was. The action just felt really...I don't know, flat? The whole thing came across as pointless, going through the motions, etc. I think I left partway through the trench warfare part."

u/Horkersaurus

You can watch the trailer for the film here:

19. Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Dreamworks / Â©DreamWorks/Courtesy Everett Collection

"I got sick after watching a few minutes of this. The movie was amazing, but the camera action and cuts didn’t sit so well with me, who messed up too by coming in late and being forced to watch from the front row."

u/agncat31

You can watch the trailer for the film here:

20. Norbit (2007)

©DreamWorks / courtesy Everett Collection

"My friends and I walked out. I can’t remember who among us thought that it would be even remotely funny, but we made it about 15 minutes."

u/dsoi

You can watch the trailer for the film here:

21. The Revenant (2015)

TM and Copyright ©20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved./Courtesy Everett Collection

"My then-girlfriend (now wife) at the time could only watch so much of Leonardo DiCaprio squirming around on the ground or Tom Hardy being weird, so we left and went back to the Outback Steakhouse where we had dinner and got dessert. It's still the only flick I've ever walked out of."

u/No_Mr_Powers

You can watch the trailer for the film here:

And finally:

22. Epic Movie (2007)

©20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved./Courtesy Everett Collection

"It was briefly the worst-reviewed movie of all time, so naturally, we went day one. We were the only people in the theater and left after 30 minutes. It was pure audio/visual torture."

u/tuggyblumpkins

You can watch the trailer for the film here:

You've read their stories, but now it's your turn! Have you ever walked out of a movie, or even stopped it halfway through at home? What movie? Why? Share your pick(s) in the comments below!

Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity. H/T: Reddit .

BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Upworthy

25 women share the things 'men do that they think is okay but is actually creepy'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 30, 2021. It has since been updated. Ask any woman around you and they'd have at least a dozen stories of being in uncomfortable situations because of men. While we'd like to believe that most men today have a good understanding of how to behave around women, the truth is that the things that many of them think are completely all right to say and do are far from okay. In fact, sometimes their actions might be so creepy and problematic that it makes those around them uncomfortable and maybe even feel threatened. A number of women recently opened up about finding themselves in such situations after Redditor SuperElectronicGray asked: "Women of Reddit, what do men do that they think is okay but is actually creepy?"
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down

Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson

Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
Variety

Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
