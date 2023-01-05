22 Movies That People Walked Out Of, With Their Reasons Ranging From "Too Bad" To "Too Scary"
Recently in a thread on one of my personal favorite subreddits, r/movies , user u/jelatinman asked, " What are some movies you walked out of? " and movie lovers really came through with some films that just weren't worth the price of admission, or the time to finish watching them.ABC
So with that in mind, here are just a few of the most popular responses shared:
1. White Noise (2022)
"I just walked out of a movie for the second time in my life with Noah Baumbach’s White Noise . It’s got good things in it, such as the acting and some good zingers. Overall, I found the movie unbearably pretentious at its worst points and think it should’ve stayed a book."
2. Holmes & Watson (2018)
"It's the only movie I’ve ever walked out of. I was with my mom, my dad, and my sister. My mom whispered to me, 'This is the worst movie I’ve ever seen, want to leave?' at around the halfway mark. It was truly the worst movie I’ve ever seen. I was almost falling asleep and I NEVER get tired while at a movie theater. Like, half the people in the theater were asleep."
3. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
"I 'walked out' in that I was watching it at home, turned it off halfway through, and haven’t considered giving it a second chance since. I actually love Star Wars , especially the new show Andor and many others, but I couldn’t waste another moment of my life on this."
4. Morbius (2022)
"It was morbin' time to GTFO of that theater."
5. Superbad (2007)
"My mom took me when I was 10. Not sure what she expected."
6. The Butterfly Effect (2004)
"I walked out of this because I got way too high on edibles and thought I was probably going to die."
7. Highlander II: The Quickening (1991)
"I've never walked out on one, but I did watch about 10 minutes of this, pull it out of the VCR, and immediately drive to the video store to return it."
8. Downsizing (2017)
"The Matt Damon movie. My car was getting fixed and they said it was going take three or four hours, so I crossed the street and went to the theater. After an hour of that movie, I walked out and decided I'd rather just wait than finish the movie."
9. Jurassic World Dominion (2022)
"IDK what I was expecting, but it did not do it for me."
10. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)
"When I was about eight, my mom took us to see this. I was terrified of the Basilisk. When Harry killed it, I was afraid it'd come back to life and begged my mom to leave. We did, and she was not happy."
11. The Happening (2008)
"My dad and I still talk about walking out of that theater to this day so it left more of an impact on me than several other films!"
12. Cloverfield (2008)
"I walked out because I felt sick to my stomach. Too much camera shaking."
13. Saw III (2006)
"As soon as the kid started getting his limbs twisted until his bones broke, I had to NOPE out of there."
14. Crash (2004)
"It's the only movie I've ever walked out of in a theater. I was even on a date. I told her if she wanted to finish it, I'd be in the arcade, but she hated it as much as I did and we laughed at how horrible it was all the way home. 10 months later, it won the Oscar for Best Picture."
15. Sausage Party (2016)
"One of the worst movies I’ve ever seen."
16. Feardotcom (2002)
"The only time I didn’t care that I paid to watch a movie. It was just so awful."
17. Amsterdam (2022)
"I recently walked out of this one. That movie was so boring."
18. Sucker Punch (2011)
"I didn't think it would be as boring as it was. The action just felt really...I don't know, flat? The whole thing came across as pointless, going through the motions, etc. I think I left partway through the trench warfare part."
19. Saving Private Ryan (1998)
"I got sick after watching a few minutes of this. The movie was amazing, but the camera action and cuts didn’t sit so well with me, who messed up too by coming in late and being forced to watch from the front row."
20. Norbit (2007)
"My friends and I walked out. I can’t remember who among us thought that it would be even remotely funny, but we made it about 15 minutes."
— u/dsoi
21. The Revenant (2015)
"My then-girlfriend (now wife) at the time could only watch so much of Leonardo DiCaprio squirming around on the ground or Tom Hardy being weird, so we left and went back to the Outback Steakhouse where we had dinner and got dessert. It's still the only flick I've ever walked out of."
And finally:
22. Epic Movie (2007)
"It was briefly the worst-reviewed movie of all time, so naturally, we went day one. We were the only people in the theater and left after 30 minutes. It was pure audio/visual torture."
