msn.com
Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found
In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Coffee may reduce risk following gestational diabetes diagnosis
Gestational diabetes is diabetes that develops during pregnancy. The condition can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life. Data from a recent study shows that regular coffee consumption is associated with a reduced risk for type 2 diabetes among people with a prior history of gestational diabetes.
Healthline
Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover a Surprising New Benefit of Flu Vaccination
A recent University of Calgary study indicates that the annual flu vaccine lowers the risk of stroke. According to researchers from the University of Calgary, the flu vaccine can lower the risk of stroke in adults, even if they are not at high risk for stroke. A team of investigators conducted a study by reviewing the health records of more than 4 million Albertans over a period of nine years. The study results suggest that influenza vaccination should be strongly recommended for everyone, similar to how it is already recommended for individuals with heart disease.
WebMD
COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition
Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
MedicalXpress
Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%
Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
Scientists find a "single precise" factor in the body that indicates how long you will live
Research from Northwestern University has revealed a key principle about aging and how long a human being has to live barring any unnatural causes of death. According to scientist Thomas Stoeger of Northwestern University, the principle is really simple and it is a "single concise" phenomenon that determines life span.
Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending
Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
7 causes of dizzy spells — from dehydration to a pre-stroke warning sign
One of the most dangerous causes of dizziness is a Transient ischemic attack (TIA), which happens in the hours or days before a stroke.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms
Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
scitechdaily.com
Totally Unexpected: Scientists Discover “An Entirely New Way of Designing a Nervous System”
Octopuses are not like humans – they are invertebrates with eight arms and are more closely related to clams and snails. Despite this, they have evolved complex nervous systems with as many neurons as in the brains of dogs, allowing them to exhibit a wide range of complex behaviors.
New Type 1 diabetes drug giving hope to millions of Americans
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A drug that can delay the onset of Type 1 diabetes symptoms is giving new hope to millions of Americans. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the drug Tzield for people at high risk.It could buy years of health for people with Type 1 diabetes without the need for insulin.From an early age, Anna Fergusson saw how Type 1 diabetes affected her older sister, Kate."I knew that I would never want to experience what she was going through," Fergusson said.In Type 1 diabetes, the immune system mistakenly destroys insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.When Fergusson was 5,...
Unbelievable experiment allowed scientists to ‘reverse time’ with a quantum computer
Time is the most valuable thing that we have in our lives, and we never seem to have enough of it. Whether you’re trying to scratch out more time, or just making the most of what you have, there’s no denying that being able to reverse time would be handy. Well, a group of scientists have managed to do just that, though it most likely won’t lead to a time machine or anything.
Woonsocket Call
Diabetes Specialist John Heary Treats the Cause and Not the Symptom
Dr. John Heary is a type 2 diabetes specialist certified in functional medicine, functional nutrition, and peripheral neuropathy. After witnessing someone close succumb to the disease, he dedicated his life to reversing the progress of diabetes in other people. Type 2 Diabetes is a long-lasting progressive health disease that causes...
scitechdaily.com
Common Arthritis Treatment May Actually Accelerate Disease Progression
Two recent studies have shown that corticosteroid injections, which are commonly used to treat the pain associated with knee osteoarthritis, may actually contribute to the progression of the disease. These findings were recently presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is a widespread...
This Cancer Vaccine Can Eliminate and Prevent Brain Tumors
Cancer vaccines aren’t a new idea. They use the same fundamentals that enable vaccines for infectious pathogens like viruses and bacteria: priming our immune system into recognizing and attacking something that’s harmful to our bodies. But cancer is a fickle thing—it emerges from the body’s own cells and can be caused by a number of different factors, which means tumors can vary wildly from person to person, and even within the body itself.So scientists have been trying to hedge their bets around deploying cancer vaccines to stop the most aggressive and lethal kind of cancers first, before perfecting a “universal”...
How Is Type 2 Diabetes Treated?
Type 2 diabetes is a metabolic condition in which your pancreas does not process sugar properly, limiting your body’s ability to turn food into energy.When your blood sugar rises after eating food, it signals your pancreas to create insulin. Insulin enables your body to convert this sugar into energy. If you have type 2 diabetes, your body either doesn’t make enough insulin or doesn’t process it correctly. This can lead to an excess of sugar in the blood that, over time, can lead to a variety of health conditions and concerns.Type 2 diabetes often requires you to take an active...
Scientists are working on a drug that could extend the lifespan of a human being to 200 Years
Living longer has always been one of the oldest desires among human beings. Many people wish to live a little longer in this world. But unfortunately, the average lifespan of a human is only 80 years old on an average. This is the sad reality that people have to live with, with the harsh truth that not everyone would be able to live for more than 100 years.
Tirzepatide drug fast-tracked for weight loss indication by FDA: What to know about it
An injection drug known as tirzepatide, already approved by the FDA for treating Type 2 diabetes, is likely to gain approval for weight loss treatment this year. Here's what to know.
