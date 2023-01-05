Constable deputy shoots at suspect's car heading towards him during pursuit in Humble, Pct. 4 says

Shots rang when a chase along the Eastex Freeway came to a sudden stop before picking back up again Wednesday night.

It all began when Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable deputies saw a vehicle driving erratically along the highway in Humble. The suspect failed to stop and led a chase into Harris County, with speeds of up to 130 mph, and driving in and out of traffic.

Authorities also believe the suspect came in contact with citizens and are waiting for them to come forward.

During the chase, the suspect's vehicle stopped at a gas station at 17155 Eastex Freeway. When a deputy tried approaching the driver, he reversed toward the deputy. That's when the deputy fired his gun at the tires but did not disable the vehicle.

In fear for his life, the deputy shot again. Despite the shots fired, the chase picked up again, and the suspect got back onto the Eastex Freeway. But he eventually crashed out.

Deputies approached the vehicle and saw the suspect cutting himself with a razor. Deputies acted quickly, stopping the suspect and taking him into custody as they put tourniquets on him

The suspect was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect's name is unknown at this time, as authorities said he had several IDs in his vehicle. They do know he's a Honduran national.