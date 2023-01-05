ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Constable deputy shoots at suspect's car heading towards him during pursuit in Humble, Pct. 4 says

By Daniela Hurtado via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

Shots rang when a chase along the Eastex Freeway came to a sudden stop before picking back up again Wednesday night.

It all began when Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable deputies saw a vehicle driving erratically along the highway in Humble. The suspect failed to stop and led a chase into Harris County, with speeds of up to 130 mph, and driving in and out of traffic.

Authorities also believe the suspect came in contact with citizens and are waiting for them to come forward.

During the chase, the suspect's vehicle stopped at a gas station at 17155 Eastex Freeway. When a deputy tried approaching the driver, he reversed toward the deputy. That's when the deputy fired his gun at the tires but did not disable the vehicle.

In fear for his life, the deputy shot again. Despite the shots fired, the chase picked up again, and the suspect got back onto the Eastex Freeway. But he eventually crashed out.

Deputies approached the vehicle and saw the suspect cutting himself with a razor. Deputies acted quickly, stopping the suspect and taking him into custody as they put tourniquets on him

The suspect was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect's name is unknown at this time, as authorities said he had several IDs in his vehicle. They do know he's a Honduran national.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRGV

McAllen police seeking four Houston-area 'persons of interest' in connection with auto theft investigation

The McAllen Police Department is seeking four persons of interest in multiple auto thefts that occurred in the last month. The four individuals — Daniel Tapia, Marcus Jimenez, Marie Ramirez and Evelyn Fonseca — are from the Houston area and were named as persons of interest in connection with auto thefts that were reported between December 2022 and January 2023, according to a news release.
MCALLEN, TX
KSLTV

Woman arrested for Sept. murder of professional bull rider in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was arrested in connection with a domestic violence murder that happened in September. Salt Lake City Police issued a press release that said 22-year-old Lashawn Denise Bagley was arrested in Houston, Texas, under an arrest warrant, charging her with one count of Domestic-Violence Murder and nine-counts of Felony Discharge of a Firearm.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hotnewhiphop.com

Takeoff Murder Suspect Patrick Clark Bond Paid By “Concerned Citizen”: Report

Clark was released on $1 million bond, reportedly paid by a “concerned citizen and family friend” who believes in his innocence. After multiple attempts to get out of jail, Patrick Clark has been released on bond. He is the chief suspect in the murder of Takeoff, and it was expected that Clark wouldn’t be able to make bail. Initially set at $2 million, the bond was later lowered to $1 million. Days ago, it was announced that Clark made bond and would find freedom once again, but questions were raised regarding who put up the bill.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
169K+
Followers
18K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy