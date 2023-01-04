At the beginning of 2020, longtime Kansas City indie rockers Shiner released Schadenfreude, the band’s first new LP in nearly 20 years. At the same time, the band’s frontman, Allen Epley, was working on his first-ever solo album, Everything, which releases this month on Spartan Records. Given that the musician has been making music with Shiner, as well as The Life and Times, for nearly 30 years, it seems almost astonishing that it’s taken Epley this long to do a solo project, but here we are. The result is that songs collected on Everything bear the hallmarks of a project on which there was no rush.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO