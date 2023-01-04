Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Extend JuJu!Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
thepitchkc.com
Everything Everywhere, Eventually: Allen Epley’s warm solo debut belongs by the campfire
At the beginning of 2020, longtime Kansas City indie rockers Shiner released Schadenfreude, the band’s first new LP in nearly 20 years. At the same time, the band’s frontman, Allen Epley, was working on his first-ever solo album, Everything, which releases this month on Spartan Records. Given that the musician has been making music with Shiner, as well as The Life and Times, for nearly 30 years, it seems almost astonishing that it’s taken Epley this long to do a solo project, but here we are. The result is that songs collected on Everything bear the hallmarks of a project on which there was no rush.
Top concerts, music festivals coming to Kansas City area in 2023
From Taylor Swift to Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen to Shania Twain, Here are the top shows and music festivals coming to Kansas City in 2023.
tkmagazine.com
Entertaining Topeka | Prairie Band Casino & Resort
There aren’t many settings where you can get live entertainment, a hotel, dining, golf course and casino, all in one location. That wonderful, magical spot? The Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta, just about 20 minutes north of the capital city. NEW ACCOMMODATIONS. But just when you thought...
thepitchkc.com
Creature Feature: Mama Sweet Potato and Wilmer are ready to be snatched up
Mama Sweet Potato has given her all to her little batch of kitten fries. She had three tiny kittens—Waffle Fry, Curly Fry, and Crinkle Cut. They have been adopted, and this sweet mama is ready to find her furrever home too. She is a petite little floof and cannot...
thepitchkc.com
Sail Away Wine hosts “Sommelier Showdown” benefitting Hope House
Sail Away Wine proves that drinking can be for a good cause with their Sommelier Showdown 2023. Entrants will compete for the title of “Kansas City’s Sage of Wine 2023.” The event will raise money for Hope House, a domestic violence shelter in the Kansas City area. Participants will do a blind taste test of one glass of wine and then will be given three minutes to fill out a questionnaire about the wine selection.
kcur.org
What are the 'hidden gems' of Kansas City? This is what locals had to say
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. KCUR recently asked Kansas Citians to share their favorite hidden gems from around the area. We received hundreds of responses from every corner of the metro’s...
KMBC.com
Big changes on the way for the weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mostly sunny sky this morning will turn mostly cloudy by the end of the day. Not as chilly. High 49. Colder Saturday with a chance of light freezing drizzle, snowflakes and rain showers during the morning and afternoon. Light snow accumulations up to 1’’ are possible north and east of Kansas City across central and northern Missouri, but accumulations beyond a dusting are unlikely for the Kansas City area. Freezing drizzle could create slick spots on some roads, but at this time widespread icy conditions are not expected. It’ll be a cold day with a high of 36. Warmer Sunday with more sunshine. High 44. Warmer still on Monday with scattered clouds and sun. High 52. Mostly sunny Tuesday. High 45. Mostly cloudy Wednesday. High 48. Chance of a light rain/snow mix Thursday. High 45. Mostly cloudy next Friday. High 41.
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Rusty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Rusty is a 13 y/o Yorkshire Terrier that is sweet as can be. He has his favorite carrot toy that he carries with him at all times. Rusty is healthy and very active for his age, but also suffers from common issues that accompany the aging process.
thepitchkc.com
New ramen bar coming to Overland Park in February
Overland Park will receive a new addition to the metro’s beloved ramen culture in February 2023. JINYA Ramen Bar originated in Los Angeles by founder Tomo Takahashi with the desire to bring the flavors from his favorite Japanese meals to the United States. Now, there are 50 locations across North America.
KCTV 5
Advent Health Shawnee Mission tower gets $30 million overhaul
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Advent Health Shawnee Mission is getting ready to cut the ribbon on a $30 million dollar renovation that’s been decades in the making. The original hospital tower was built in 1972 and hasn’t been remodeled since. The renovation encompasses all patient rooms, corridors,...
A city in Missouri ranks as one of the 10 Worst to Walk your Dog
It's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you'd expect, so which city makes the list of the 10 Worst Cities in the US for Walking your Dog?. According to a new ranking from lawnstarter.com, Springfield, Missouri is one of the 10 worst cities for walking your dog in the US this year. Springfield was ranked 190th out of 200 cities on the Best Cities to Walk your Dog. On the site they say...
territorysupply.com
9 Must-Hike Trails in Kansas City, Missouri
As surprising as it may sound for a landlocked city, Kansas City’s best hikes all have something in common: water. Some hikes follow creeks past waterfalls and swimming holes. Other trails circumnavigate lakes created by the Army Corps of Engineers. In fact, Kansas City itself sits at the meeting place of two mighty rivers – the Kansas and Missouri.
kansascitymag.com
Wyandot II BBQ returns with long lines and little changed
Substitute teaching is one of society’s most notoriously unpleasant professions. For Ron Williams II, it was a relaxed way to give a little back to society as he was cooling his heels over the last year. Williams has spent his adult life working seven days a week most weeks, typically starting at 4:30 am, when he drives from Piper, Kansas, all the way to Overland Park to light the fires at his family’s barbecue pit, Wyandot BBQ. That all changed on December 3 of 2021 when a fire started in the kitchen at Wyandot II on 75th Street.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: The risk of snow in a warm pattern (1/5)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re starting the day with clouds again in the region, although they may be more common during the morning compared to the afternoon. Overall though by January standards, we’re doing pretty good. Yesterday we topped off at 46 degrees, warmer than I thought...
Video shows strangers follow boy, steal packages from Independence home
The boy's father said his son was walking home when a car started following him, a passenger got out of the car and started running toward his son.
KCTV 5
Wanted: Larry Woods
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Larry Woods, 45, is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape. A warrant has also been issued out of Clay County for failure to appear in court for a sex offender registration violation. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in that county.
“Most Haunted Road In Kansas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Kansas is a state with a rich history and a colorful past. It's no surprise that some of its roads are rumored to be haunted by ghosts and other supernatural entities. In this article, we'll take a look at the five most haunted roads in Kansas.
This 11-year-old’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee; Here’s how he hopes to extend the shelf life of his young family business
The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an amount that takes two to three hours The post This 11-year-old’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee; Here’s how he hopes to extend the shelf life of his young family business appeared first on Startland News.
kshb.com
Quiet, comfortable end to week in Kansas City before wintry mix arrives Saturday
Mild close to the work week with above average temperatures holding for Friday. Saturday's storm is trending to linger longer; Prepare for light showers alongside a wintry mix as temperatures will be hoovering around freezing. Super 10-Day Forecast shows high pressure building with warm and dry weather into the beginning...
northeastnews.net
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
Comments / 0