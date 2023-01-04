Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
First twins of 2023 born at Anderson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first set of twins born in 2023 at Anderson Hospital arrived early Jan. 3. Thomas and Lindsey Jones, of Little Rock, welcomed two healthy babies. Riley Jones arrived at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, followed by his sister, Renley, at 12:58 a.m. Riley weighed in at 6...
WTOK-TV
Young announces he’s running for statewide office
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A candidate who first entered the political ring in 2022 said Thursday he’s running again this year for a statewide office. Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.
WTOK-TV
Lt. Gov. stops in Meridian to make a big announcement
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hosemann is on a ten-stop tour over the next few days as he announces his reelection bid for Lieutenant Governor, and one of the cities on the list is Meridian, and News 11 asked what made him want to stop here?. “This is just a a great...
Madison Crumbl Cookies becomes certified test store
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison’s Crumbl Cookies location recently became a certified testing store, which means customers will have the chance to sample new and experimental cookie flavors every week. According to the Madison County Journal, Crumbl Cookies opened in Madison about a year ago. Jen Norton, the general manager at the Madison Crumbl Cookies, […]
Jackson Free Press
Kemper County Knew It: Plant Won't be Ready On Time
Residents of Kemper County suspected, and now Mississippi Power is confirming, that the utility's 582-megawatt power plant will not be complete by May 2014. As a result, the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. will have to repay $133 million in federal tax credits it received with the condition of meeting the May deadline.
WTOK-TV
New wings business coming to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 spotted a sign on North Frontage Road for a new business that will be coming to town. Super Crown Wings is the name of the business. It will be located at the old Bumpers Drive-In, next to Arby’s. Super Crown Wings serves several flavors of wings and other food items like burgers and sandwiches.
WTOK-TV
breezynews.com
COVID Update: 91 New Cases Locally
This part of central Mississippi has seen 91 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. The State Health Department says that includes 43 in Neshoba County, 34 in Attala County and 14 in Leake County. But there haven’t been any additional COVID-related deaths in the three counties.
WTOK-TV
Marion man dies in Highway 19 crash
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Marion man died in a crash Tuesday on Highway 19 North in Meridian. A 2017 Ford Focus driven by 60-year-old Thomas Mattimore left the road and overturned in a creek about 6:40 p.m. The crash remains under investigation by the...
Alabama State Route 17 in Sumter County Closed Wednesday Morning Following Wreck
A Wednesday morning single-car crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused a road closure on Alabama State Route 17 in Sumter County. According to Corporal Reginal King with the Troopers Office in West Alabama, the crash happened at 7:41 a.m. King said both lanes on Alabama 17 near County Road...
breezynews.com
Local pilot helps locate elderly man lost in Attala County
An elderly Vicksburg man who got lost in Attala County Tuesday night was found with help from a local pilot. Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said the search began Wednesday afternoon after a man called 911 and said he was lost. Deputies with the Attala County Sheriffs office...
WTOK-TV
Traffic alert for Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - There will be a temporary closure on Highway 16 in Kemper County next week. The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close the road in both directions between Railroad Street and Highway 45 for railroad crossing maintenance. The closure will be from 7 a.m. to 5...
WTOK-TV
Human remains found in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the discovery of human remains in Meridian Thursday, Dec. 29. Cobler said the remains were found off 3rd Avenue and E Street. He added the remains are at least two years old and that there were no obvious signs of trauma.
Alabama woman killed after being ejected during head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Selma resident Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma got struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Mississippi. King was a...
Waynesboro police car stolen from parking lot in Laurel
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are searching for the person who stole a Waynesboro police car in Jones County on Tuesday, January 3. The Laurel Leader Call reported the car was stolen from a parking lot behind Lee’s Coffee and Tea late Tuesday night in Laurel. It was reported missing the next morning when […]
WTOK-TV
Bond denied for Laurel double homicide suspect
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was denied for accused double murder suspect Ronald Buckley Wednesday in Laurel Municipal Court. Buckley was recently extradited from Freemont, Ohio, after being arrested there. He was transported by a private company back to Laurel on Monday, and he is currently in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
WTOK-TV
Local man charged with murder wants to clear his name
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 30-year-old Jamiee Clayton was arrested in November 2022 for the murder of Kayla Williams. He spent over a month in jail. Clayton said his bond was initially set at $1 million, but it was later reduced to $100,000. Kayla Williams, 21, was shot Aug. 27, 2022,...
Remains of helicopter that crashed in Gulf of Mexico located. Second Mississippi man reportedly onboard.
Four days after a helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, killing four men, reports are that the remains of the helicopter have been located. WLOX in Biloxi reports that the family of David Scarborough, one of the men killed in the crash, confirmed that the helicopter had been located.
Jackson Free Press
Man Pleads Guilty to Burning Cross in Black Mississippi Neighborhood
JACKSON — A Mississippi man who burned a cross in a predominantly African American neighborhood in Covington County pled guilty to federal charges on Friday. On Oct. 24, 2017, Louie Bernard Revette and an unnamed co-conspirator constructed a wooden cross at the home of a juvenile victim in Seminary, Miss., using materials at or near the residence. They then erected the cross near the home and set it on fire.
kicks96news.com
Stalking, DUIs, and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests
KEVIN BAILEY, 48, of Philadelphia, Stalking X 2, NCJC. Bond $600 X 2. TAMARA BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $0. IRA LEE BEN, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,000. FRANKO BOYD, 35, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCJC. Bond $0.
