MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 spotted a sign on North Frontage Road for a new business that will be coming to town. Super Crown Wings is the name of the business. It will be located at the old Bumpers Drive-In, next to Arby’s. Super Crown Wings serves several flavors of wings and other food items like burgers and sandwiches.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO