Pennsylvania State

CBS Philly

Bensalem police warns about scam involving jury duty

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) –  Bensalem police are warning local residents about a scam. A person is calling residents pretending to be an officer asking for money for an alleged failure to show up for jury duty.Bensalem police say they "do not collect any money for jury duty nor do (they) collect money over the phone for any other reason."Police are urging you to spread the information about these calls to friends and family. They also offer help if you believe you have been scammed. To report the activity call (215) 633-3719.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Duo Stole $125K From Pennsylvania Skill Machines: AG

A pair of Philadelphia men took a gamble by stealing dozens of Pennsylvania Skill game machines from stores and shops across the region, says Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Brandyn Warren, 22, and Antoine Laster, 28, were arrested following a six-month investigation into a string of thefts targeting gaming cabinets and ATMs at 7-Elevens and gas stations throughout greater Philly, Shapiro said in a statement Friday, Jan. 6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania raising prices at all state liquor stores

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As prices have been going up for everything from gasoline to eggs, another price hike is about to hit your wallets in Pennsylvania at all “Fine Wine and Good Spirits” stores The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will be raising prices on various items across the state stores beginning January 15. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phl17.com

Bensalem woman fatally struck crossing street at Dalessandro’s Steaks

Philadelphia (WPHL)– Philadelphia Police are investigating the fatal accident that killed a women while she was crossing the street. Officers responded to the 5800 block of Henry Avenue in Roxborough at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday for a fatal auto pedestrian accident. According to police, 61-year-old Maryanne Ciecka from...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Game Commission asks for public’s help finding turkey flocks

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Game Commission announced that they are asking for the public’s help finding turkey flocks to trap for ongoing turkey projects. According to The Game Commision, Pennsylvanians are being encouraged to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between Jan. 4 and March 15. You can click here to report your information.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

