The Southwest Washington Contractors Association staff and board of directors are making plans for the Construction Executive Summit on March 2, 2023, at the Heathman Lodge in Vancouver. The Summit has been an annual educational conference for local construction professionals since 2018. This day-long conference features three keynote speakers, 12 breakout sessions as well as meals and refreshments. Sessions are targeted at not just contractors and construction individuals, but also professionals working in HR and accounting roles of construction companies in the region.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO