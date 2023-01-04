ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortes Campers’ Deal with Pete’s RV Expands Market by Six States

US Lighting Group, makers of Cortes Campers, said it has signed Pete’s RV Center as a Cortes dealership that will carry the fiberglass RV travel trailers in Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Indiana, South Carolina and Maine. Pete’s RV Center has been in business selling travel trailers, fifth wheels, and motorhomes for more than 70 years.
2023 Florida RV SuperShow Set for Next Week

The Florida RV Trade Association (FRVTA) is hosting the 38th annual 2023 Florida RV SuperShow on Wednesday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 22. The Florida RV SuperShow will again be held at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida. The 2023 SuperShow will have representation from every major RV manufacturer...
