Police drain pool at home of missing Massachusetts mom
Authorities who are desperately searching for missing mother Ana Walshe have turned their attentions to the pool behind the former home that she shared with her husband Brian Walshe.
Newborn Florida baby is dumped in child 'safe haven box' for first time since it was installed
A newborn baby was deposited in a 'baby box' in Florida - the only one in the state that allows parents to anonymously hand over an unwanted newborn.
rv-pro.com
Cortes Campers’ Deal with Pete’s RV Expands Market by Six States
US Lighting Group, makers of Cortes Campers, said it has signed Pete’s RV Center as a Cortes dealership that will carry the fiberglass RV travel trailers in Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Indiana, South Carolina and Maine. Pete’s RV Center has been in business selling travel trailers, fifth wheels, and motorhomes for more than 70 years.
rv-pro.com
2023 Florida RV SuperShow Set for Next Week
The Florida RV Trade Association (FRVTA) is hosting the 38th annual 2023 Florida RV SuperShow on Wednesday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 22. The Florida RV SuperShow will again be held at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida. The 2023 SuperShow will have representation from every major RV manufacturer...
