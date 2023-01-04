Read full article on original website
New Garmin LTE dashcam lets you check on your car live, wherever you've parked
Plus two new camper sat-navs to help you plan the perfect road trip
Ring’s New Car Cam Is Unlike Your Traditional Dash Cam With Its Screen-Less Design And LTE Connectivity
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Do you remember the Ring Car Cam? Probably not. Actually, it was first introduced back in 2020 as a concept, but it finally made its official debut at CES 2023. As the name implies, it’s a security camera for your car — much like a dash cam that records video clips as you drive. However, it’s so much more than that. Since it’s now official, you won’t have to wait long to buy one. In fact, pre-orders for the Ring Car Cam are...
Why the Enduro 2 was this year's best Garmin watch
We could barely move for new Garmin watches in 2022, but the new Enduro 2 was the best of the bunch
Android phones are stealing (and beating) the iPhone 14’s best feature at CES 2023
Qualcomm has announced Snapdragon Satellite at CES 2023, which will be the world’s first satellite-based solution for two-way messaging on premium smartphones and more. Unlike the iPhone 14’s satellite connectivity, which is only for emergency use, Snapdragon Satellite will work for two-way text messaging and some supported messaging apps, as well as emergency use cases.
Garmin’s New Dash Cam Is Basically a Live-Streaming Baby Monitor for Your Car
How often have you had a night out ruined after spending most of the evening worrying about what’s happening to the car that you left in a sketchy parking lot? Garmin’s new Dash Cam Live is like a baby monitor for your car, leveraging an always-on LTE data connection so you can see what’s happening around your vehicle at any time, even if you’re nowhere near it.
Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors
Security researchers from five universities in the US have banded together to demonstrate how one can eavesdrop on Android phones by using their motion sensors. Called EarSpy, the proof-of-concept security scare they developed piggybacks on the vibrations that a phone's ear speaker produces which can be subsequently detected by its motion sensors.
Android 13 finally lands on Samsung's popular Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger
That's right, Samsung has jumped so far ahead of the competition on the software support front in the last couple of years that an Android 13 update officially delivered to a mid-end Galaxy tablet at the very beginning of the new year feels somewhat underwhelming. Meanwhile, Nokia barely started upgrading...
Upcoming Realme phone could fully charge from 0% to 100% in just 9 minutes
In March 2022, at Mobile World Congress (MWC), Oppo unveiled a charging system that most smartphone owners were drooling over. Bumping up against the 240W limit of USB-C, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer introduced the 240W SuperVOOC Flash Charge. At the time, the company called it "the fastest smartphone charging technology in the world," a title it still owns to this day.
Amazon’s Ring Car Cam Goes Up For Pre-Order, Sports Two Cameras And Real-Time Notifications
Amazon has used CES to announce a handful of automotive-related developments including the launch of Ring Car Cam, which was originally introduced in 2020. Starting with the latter, Ring Car Cam is now available for pre-order and pricing starts at $199.99 but will increase to $249.99 after the initial introduction offer expires. It’s slated to begin shipping on February 15th and bring 24/7 security features to cars.
Ring Car Cam helps you scare off the thieving git breaking into your car
Amazon’s Ring cameras are on the move. The home security company is expanding beyond its powerful range of video doorbells and indoor/outdoor cameras with an in-car dashcam. Revealed at CES 2023, the Ring Car Cam includes dual-facing HD cameras that will capture the goings on inside the car and outside of the front window. There’s night vision recording too.
Arlo is taking away security camera features you paid for
When I set out to buy my first home security cameras, the Arlo Q was my obvious pick — every reviewer pointed out that it offered seven days of free cloud storage instead of forcing you into a subscription. Heck, Arlo even advertised it on the packaging. But on...
This first-of-its-kind 'drive and fly' eVTOL is the size of an SUV
The first fully-functional prototype of the ASKA A5 electric drive and fly Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle was introduced at CES 2023, according to a press release by the firm published on Wednesday. Traveling 250 miles on a single charge. ASKA A5 is the size of an SUV and...
Wear OS now offers Google Maps directions without your phone
You can navigate with Google Maps and Wear OS regardless of where your phone is.
Samsung’s latest Family Hub has a massive 32-inch screen
Samsung has announced its latest smart refrigerator freezer combo ahead of the annual reveal at CES 2023 in January. The new Family Hub Plus (or Bespoke Refrigerator Family Hub Plus to give it its full title) includes a massive 32-inch display, which is up from 21.5-inches on older models in the range.
Qualcomm introduces new Snapdragon Satellite for 2-way emergency messaging
Qualcomm just announced at CES 2023 a new satellite-based, two-way messaging solution, called "Snapdragon Satellite." This product will offer off-the-grid global coverage for emergency uses, similar to Apple's current satellite messaging solution. Snapdragon Satellite will provide global messaging connectivity on Android smartphones carrying the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile...
Garmin Introduces RV-Tailored Navigator Series
Garmin said it has come out with two navigators geared specifically toward RV and camping use: the tablet-like 8- and 10-inch RV 895 and RV 1095 navigators. According to the company, the series boasts a reimagined feature set to help RV drivers maneuver in larger vehicles, offering recommended routes based on the size and weight of their RVs or towable trailers. In addition to custom vehicle routing and preloaded traveler content, the navigators can simplify arrival with BirdsEye satellite imagery, which shows vivid aerial views for most addresses and locations, including campgrounds and RV parks. The new navigators incorporate a split-view map option that shows an active route on one side, with an overview of the remaining route and impending weather conditions on the other.
Greenworks unveils electric bikes, home batteries, robot vacuums, AI lawn mowers, and more
Not just electric power tools, anymore! Greenworks has taken to CES 2023 to unveil over a dozen new products spanning a wide range of home and outdoor categories, from video doorbells to electric mobility and even AI-controlled robotic lawn mowers. In addition to Greenworks’ already diverse line of electrically powered...
Samsung just launched its cheapest 5G Galaxy phone yet
Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which costs just under $200, making it cheapest 5G smartphone in the Galaxy portfolio. Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Read now. Announced at CES 2023 and at a cost of $199.99, the Samsung Galaxy...
Meyer Distributing Now Carrying Wilson Electronics Products
Wilson Electronics products are now available at Meyer Distributing, including the popular weBoost cell phone signal booster. Along with RVs, weBoost’s boosters work in many applications, including marine, fleets, inside and outside homes and more. All cell phone signal boosters on the market today have also been certified and...
2023 Redwood Featuring Firefly Touchscreen
Firefly Integrations recently partnered with Redwood RV to provide its customers with the what Firefly said is a best-in-class electrical control and monitoring system for model year 2023 units. The Firefly System will provide ease of access to the owners with switches located around the coach in convenient locations, a user-friendly touchscreen in the main living quarters and a mobile app to control the coach from anywhere in the world.
