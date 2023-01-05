His return looming, Warriors' Curry to be re-evaluated Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is scheduled to be re-evaluated for his left shoulder subluxation on Saturday, and the organization is hopeful he will be able to return next Friday as the team starts a six-game road trip in San Antonio.

"He's working out on the court, and the two-week mark to re-evaluate him this weekend," Warriors general manager Bob Myers said on Bay Area radio station 95.7. "There have been no setbacks, so (Friday) would be a hope. That's what we would be shooting for, something in that range when he could be back. He's been, not contact, but out there doing all this stuff. He looks like the same guy. He's got a sleeve on his shoulder and arm."

Curry injured his shoulder on Dec. 14 against the Indiana Pacers when he bumped into Jalen Smith in the third quarter. Curry immediately grabbed his left shoulder and continued to hold it as he ran down the court. The Warriors subsequently called a timeout, and Curry was looked at by two trainers on the bench before heading back to the locker room.

The Warriors have gone 6-5 since Curry's injury, including the Pacers game in which he was injured and Wednesday's night 122-119 loss to the Pistons. And they haven't just been without him.

Golden State's roster has been depleted. In addition to Curry, Andrew Wiggins (right adductor strain, illness), Jonathan Kuminga (right foot sprain), JaMychal Green (right leg infection) and James Wiseman (left ankle sprain) have been sidelined.

Wiggins will be re-evaluated later this week while Kuminga, Green and Wiseman will be re-evaluated in one week, the team announced.

"I told the guys how proud I am of them for holding down the fort these last couple weeks," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after Wednesday's loss. "Tonight was tough, but given the state of our roster, for us to win five of these first six home games of this stretch and have all these guys fighting, scrapping, clawing night after night, it's been really impressive. It's put us in a great position moving forward. We've got reinforcements coming. It was a tough loss, but more than anything I'm proud of the entire group."

Despite all of the absences, the Warriors had managed to find a rhythm, resulting in them stringing together their first five-game win streak of the season through the first portion of their homestand before the last-second loss to Detroit.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson credited the team's younger players for stepping up during a critical stretch.

"To be so young on a defending champion team, people expect you to be great," he said. "It's a big toll to take, and those guys are embracing it. I mean, we're going to look back in a few months at this stretch. We're above .500 finally, and I mean, we might be only five, six games out of first. We can make a run for it. I know we can."

Curry's targeted return would allow him to rejoin the team as they embark on their next road trip, where they have the worst record in the NBA.