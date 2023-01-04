ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese partner looks to expand Oakland waterfront project

China-based investment firm Zarsion Holdings filed paperwork with the city of Oakland to increase the number of units for its project on the waterfront from 3,100 to 3,700, according to public records. The master developer of the project is Oakland-based Signature Development Group. When the project was first proposed in...
Local developer and Chilean investor buy Oakland apartments for $47M

The Martin Group and a Chilean investor have bought 91 new apartments in Oakland for $47 million and recapitalized a 79-unit complex in the city. The Oakland-based developer and Santiago-based Stars REI bought Anton Edge, a seven-story, mixed-use complex at 295 29th Street, north of Lake Merritt, the San Francisco Business Times reported. The price came out to $516,000 per unit.
300 large condos coming to Livermore

Southern California-based developer Shea Homes will build 300 homes in a large Livermore development that aims to bring 4,000 housing units to the Tri-Valley market, according to plans filed to the city. The plan was unanimously approved by the City Council. The Isabel Neighborhood Specific Plan outlines an area in...
Ross Stores shrinks headquarters office in Dublin

Ross Stores, a discount retailer based in Dublin, is taking scissors to its corporate headquarters. The firm that runs Ross Dress for Less has listed 74,000 square feet of its headquarters at 5130 Hacienda Drive for lease, the San Francisco Business Times reported, citing a CoStar listing. Ross has put...
