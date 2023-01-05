ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police: Girl hit by stray gunfire, 2 men critical after shooting possibly over parking in Kensington

6abc Action News
 6 days ago

An innocent young girl inside her home was struck by a stray bullet after an argument possibly over a parking spot led to gunfire on a Philadelphia street, police said.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 2900 block of Rutledge Street in the city's Kensington section.

According to Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore, approximately 14 bullets were fired on the block, one of them went through a front door and hit the 7-year-old girl in the foot.

She was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and placed in stable condition. Action News is told her mother is by her side.

Police also found two men injured by gunfire on the block.

A 64-year-old man was shot in the face and taken to Temple University Hospital.

The other man, who is in his early 40s, was taken to Temple after being shot twice in the chest.

Both men are listed in very critical condition.

"She's an absolute innocent bystander. The other individuals, we're just not sure yet if they were part of the confrontation or if they were hit while on the highway," Vanore said.

Vanore says it's still unclear how the shooting started, but it's possible it involved an argument over parking.

"It could be over something as silly as where a car is parked, so that's just absolutely ridiculous. Should've never happened," Vanore said.

Police aren't sure yet if this situation just involved the two men arguing or whether anyone else might've been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Anita Maenner
6d ago

the city needs to go and remove all those cones they use to save parking. guaranteed it happened cause someone removed a cone to park

