thesungazette.com
Mearle’s Drive-In hopes to shine its neon lights on Visalia once again
VISALIA – The historic Mearle’s College Drive-in that once served three generations of Visalians over the span of 60 years is going to hit Visalia once again with the help of the George family. Cris George and his family have set out to rebuild a nearly exact replica...
edsource.org
Tulare County passes $95 million measure to build a public university center for its residents
To achieve her dream of becoming a teacher, Visalia native Jessica Lopez assumed a lengthy commute to Fresno State was in her future. But attending the university’s satellite South Valley Campus in Visalia means her commute to class is 10 minutes, rather than an hour. “I feel like this...
csufresno.edu
Fresno State women’s basketball wins its first gam in conference play
After three straight losses in the Mountain West (MW) Conference play, the Bulldog women’s basketball team defeated the San José State Spartans, 65-51, at the Save Mart Center. Saturday’s game marked the ‘Dogs’ first win in the MW play. They are now 1-3 in the conference and 8-9...
This is Fresno County’s new Superintendent of Schools
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has a new superintendent of schools after Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher was sworn-in on Thursday at Fresno City College. Dr. Cantwell-Copher started her career as a teacher in 1990 before going on to work in administration in Clovis Unified School District, Central Unified School District, and the State Center Community […]
kingsriverlife.com
Animal Rescue of Fresno: New Year’s Cheers and Cheeseburgers
The New Year opens most beautifully to me with all my dear ones in good health, & each busy & happy in their own peculiar way. —Louisa May Alcott. Happy New Year peeps! How’s your noggin’? Today is the day for hangovers, leftovers, and water under the bridge. To wit; eat, drink, be merry, and forget about all the questionable stuff you did this past year. No regrets, no bad deeds, and no bad language. Well, I don’t know about that last one…dagnabbit! I started this article yesterday, and was going for my usual snarky remarks, sarcastic humor, and irreverent comments about how lousy this past year was. I was going to blather on and on about the ongoing health issues in our family, how our failing appliances all hate us, and if Lady Luck was ever going to shine through our windows again. Where the ding dang is she? My never-ending thought was how we should just boot 2022 out the window, kick it to the curb, and ring in the new one. Actually, what I really wanted to do was grab it by the shoulders and toss it into the flames of a well-known establishment. That’s right, the Fires of Mordor. Hey, what the heck were you thinking?
yourcentralvalley.com
My Guy Market brings the ghost kitchen concept to Downtown Fresno
Chef Eddie Wutangsy is a restauranteur and foodie bringing the culture of the New York bodega to Downtown Fresno. His restaurant, My Guy Market, is supported by a “ghost kitchen,” an online restaurant cooking out of a commissary-style or existing restaurant’s kitchen. My Guy Market serves up...
webisjericho.com
Ash Irvine’s Paranormal Paragraphs: Fresno Nightcrawlers
In this iteration of the paranormal paragraphs, we are straying from our usual exploration into a paranormal encounter to a paranormal creature feature. This feature will be about the Fresno Nightcrawlers, an odd and quite peculiar life form first documented in 2007, since then, the Fresno Nightcrawlers have gained a tremendous amount of internet fame.
URGENT: Central California Blood Center in need of this blood type
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central California Blood Center urgently wants Central Valley blood donors to donate. Blood center officials say they are at less than one day’s supply of O-positive and O-negative blood types. Anyone interested in donating blood can visit one of the following donor centers: Donor Centers: For opening hours click here […]
GV Wire
‘Parade of Storms’ Will Continue to Pummel Soggy Valley
Enjoy Friday’s respite of sunshine, because more wet weather is headed this way. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is eyeing a “parade of storms” that are lined up to hit starting Saturday night, dropping as much as 3 inches of rain on the Fresno area and snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Tuesday evening.
Five Southeast Fresno businesses destroyed in 3-alarm fire
Several southeast Fresno businesses are a total loss after an early-morning fire sparked at a strip mall.
Encampment at River Park: what is Fresno’s response to homelessness?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Thursday’s Fresno City Council meeting, three council members proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness – an issue that is evident with an encampment set up behind River Park shopping center in north Fresno. YourCentralValley.com contacted the property owner about the encampment in the […]
goldrushcam.com
Flood Advisory in Effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties Until 8:15 A.M. Today
January 5, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Advisory is in effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties until 8:15 A.M. today. National Weather Service Hanford CA 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 CAC019-039-043-047-051615- /O.NEW.KHNX.FA.Y.0006.230105T1312Z-230105T1615Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Fresno CA-Madera CA-Mariposa CA-Merced CA- 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 815 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 512 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fresno, Clovis, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Yosemite South Entrance, Chowchilla, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite Lakes, Madera Acres, Parksdale, Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos, Parkwood, Biola, Winton, Easton, Mariposa, Planada and Catheys Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && LAT...LON 3749 12077 3763 12039 3768 12039 3765 12033 3767 12031 3772 12034 3780 12001 3776 11994 3777 11987 3723 11937 3690 11964 3659 11985.
KMPH.com
Adoption fees lowed for select dogs awaiting their “furever” homes
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Valley Animal Center in Fresno is lowering its adoption fee for a handful of dogs. For just $25, a pup who has been spayed, neutered, microchipped, and vaccine ready can have a “furever” home. The no-kill shelter hopes that by reducing the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Children Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Northeast Fresno
Two children were injured and hospitalized following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on January 2, 2023, the Fresno Police Department reported. The incident occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. at Alluvial Avenue and Fresno Street, according to investigators. Details on the Pedestrian Crash in Northeast Fresno That Injured Two Children. Officers...
KMJ
Woman Taken To CRMC After She Was Hit By A Car Friday In Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman was hurt after she was hit by a van in Clovis Friday morning. It happened at Peach and Nees Avenues around 7:15 a.m. Police say she was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but her condition was not known. Officers say the driver...
goldrushcam.com
Wind Advisory in Effect for the Northern and Central Portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range Beginning Saturday Afternoon – Includes Mariposa and Madera Counties
January 6, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Wind Advisory is in effect for the northern and central portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range from 1:00 P.M. Saturday afternoon until 1:00 P.M. Sunday afternoon. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles,...
10 Fresno Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Fresno, Ca. - In addition to enjoying a lower cost of living than the rest of California, Fresno is home to a resilient job market with several industries hiring to fill good-paying jobs.
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
The photo is of 1800's Wild West outlaw Billy the Kid and his fellow gang members.
Major storm system reaches Central Valley with intense rainfall
Meteorologist Madeline Evans says the Valley and Foothills will be under a Flood Watch both Wednesday and Thursday.
GV Wire
Overnight Storm Brought 106 MPH Wind Gust. Thunderstorms Forecast for Valley.
Wednesday’s overnight storm brought wind gusts peaking at 40 to 45 mph across the Valley and a mighty gust of 106 mph that was recorded at 10:13 p.m. at the Grapevine’s peak on Interstate 5, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South said Thursday. The atmospheric river that took...
