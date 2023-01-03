Read full article on original website
Related
Is It Too Late to Buy General Mills' Stock?
The prospects of an economic downturn heavily weighed on financial markets in 2022. The S&P 500 index dropped 19% last year. But consumer staple stocks fared quite well amid the market sell-off. For instance, shares of General Mills (NYSE: GIS) surged 28% higher in 2022. This raises the question: Have...
3 Remarkable Growth Stocks That Could Climb 39% to 46%, According to Wall Street
If you're still looking for growth stocks to buy, congratulations on having nerves of steel. The Vanguard Growth ETF index is down about 35% below the all-time high it set last January. There's an old saying from philanthropist and investor Shelby Davis that goes: "You make most of your money...
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally
For most growth-focused investors, the last year has been nothing short of brutal. The Nasdaq Composite has plummeted 33% across the stretch and is off 35% from its high. And many companies with growth-dependent valuations have seen even more-staggering pullbacks. But as Albert Einstein said, "In the middle of difficulty,...
3 Soon-To-Be Dividend Kings
Many investors pivot to the Dividend Aristocrats when looking to generate an income stream. After all, it’s easy to understand why; these companies have upped their payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, which displays their reliable nature. While that’s impressive, there’s even a step above the Dividend...
Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks
It feels harder than ever to find great companies to invest in right now, as the market continues to decline. And while investors know that each stock comes with some level of risk, the ones on this list have some outsize issues right now that investors should be aware of.
Buy Conagra Brands (CAG) and Lamb Weston (LW) Stock After Impressive Earnings?
Conagra Brands CAG and Lamb Weston LW crushed their fiscal second-quarter earnings expectations yesterday. With both Conagra and Lamb Weston stocks recently hitting their 52-week highs, let’s see if it’s time to buy and ride the momentum after their impressive quarters. Overview & Q2 Reports. Lamb Weston’s impressive...
3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement
Tech stocks had as difficult a year as any sector in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 tech index falling more than 39% over the past year. It's hard to find tech stocks, which are known for their growth, that weren't hit by falling share prices. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT), Oracle (NYSE:...
CIXX vs. STEP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks are likely familiar with CI Financial Corp. (CIXX) and StepStone Group Inc. (STEP). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way...
CWEN or ORA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Alternative Energy - Other stocks are likely familiar with Clearway Energy (CWEN) and Ormat Technologies (ORA). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we...
3 Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023
If you're looking for stocks that can make dramatic gains quickly, it's hard to do any better than the biotechnology industry. Hardly a week goes by without at least one biotech stock shooting higher or tumbling lower in response to exciting news about experimental treatments. In 2023, all three of...
My 5 Highest Conviction Stocks to Buy in 2023
I like to own lots of stocks. While I might be over diversified, my strategy of taking relatively small positions in many companies has enabled me to invest in some big winners that probably would have never made it into a concentrated portfolio. It also allows me to steadily grow a position as my conviction increases.
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why EnLink Midstream (ENLC) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
TRU vs. BKI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in Business - Information Services stocks are likely familiar with TransUnion (TRU) and Black Knight (BKI). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value...
Suze Orman Likes These Types of Stocks. Should You Buy Them?
Building an investment portfolio is really a work in progress. And when you're first starting out as an investor, the idea can seem daunting. When you put money into stocks, you're not guaranteed they'll gain value over time. But that's obviously the hope -- otherwise, what would be the point of investing?
Stitch Fix Just Took the First Step in Its Turnaround. Will It Pay Off for Investors?
After an utter and complete collapse over the last two years, Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) is finally facing the music. The once-promising online styling service announced the departure of CEO Elizabeth Spaulding on Thursday and said it was cutting 20% of its salaried positions, its second round of layoffs in just a few months. It's also closing a distribution center in Salt Lake City that it opened in 2021.
Mizuho (MFG) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Why Cullen/Frost (CFR) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR). This company, which is in the Zacks Banks - Southwest industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
2 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
Earning outsize returns in the stock market over a short period can be exciting, but doing so over the long run is even better. Can some companies provide both? Yes, especially those relatively small corporations that have yet to become household names. After all, many currently well-established companies were once small- or mid-cap stocks.
Down 46% in 2022, Is Micron Stock a Buy for 2023?
Micron Technologies (NASDAQ: MU) is one of the cheaper semiconductor stocks investors can buy. In this video, I will determine whether buying Micron stock is an excellent idea. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 4, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 6, 2023. 10 stocks we...
