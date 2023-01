EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE men's basketball opened on a 9-0 run Thursday and never trailed on its way to an 81-72 win over Tennessee State at First Community Arena. Damarco Minor and DeeJuan Pruitt both recorded doubles to lead SIUE to an 11-5 overall record. The Cougars improved to 2-1 in Ohio Valley Conference play. The 11 wins are the most in a season under Head Coach Brian Barone, whose team also won 11 games last season.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO