Illinois-based McDonalds has released plans to cut corporate staff. In a memo released Friday, the company said it plans to communicate its future staffing plans by April 3. McDonalds had about 200,000 corporate staff and workers at company-owned restaurants at the end of 2021. More than 75% of the positions were based outside the United States. The announcement follows other layoff notifications in recent weeks, including at Amazon, Salesforce and Facebook.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO