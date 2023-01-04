Read full article on original website
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers may move quickly Thursday to ban certain guns in the state. Senate Bill 2226 originally passed the Illinois Senate in April 2021. It dealt with amusement park rides. House Floor Amendment 2 filed Thursday replaces everything with a new bill to ban certain types of semi-automatic firearms and magazines, among other measures.
