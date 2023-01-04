Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersNew Albany, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Reports – Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Moves Past Purdue Loss With Maryland Up Next In Conference Play
Although No. 24 Ohio State suffered a heartbreaking loss at the hands of top-ranked Purdue on Thursday at Value City Arena, the Buckeyes are pressing on with a road contest against Maryland approaching on Sunday. The Buckeyes led for 25:39 of game action, and guard Sean McNeil’s go-ahead three-pointer with...
buckeyesports.com
Three Ohio State Signees Named Gatorade State Football Players Of The Year
Three incoming Ohio State signees were among 51 players on Friday named their respective Gatorade State Football Player of the Year. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss (6-0, 190), Pierre (S.D.) T.F. Riggs four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (6-3, 185) and Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic four-star defensive lineman Jason Moore (6-6, 280) were each named the recipient in their respective states.
buckeyesports.com
Miyan Williams Returning For Fourth Season In 2023
Ohio State’s leading rusher from 2022 will be back for the 2023 season. Third-year running back Miyan Williams, who was eligible for entry into the 2023 NFL Draft, is coming back for another season as a Buckeye. Before confirming as much to the Columbus Dispatch, Williams subtly hinted as much by posting a photo on Instagram and Twitter with the caption “unfinished business.”
buckeyesports.com
No. 3 Ohio State Outlasts Minnesota 83-71, Up To Program-Record 16-0 Start To Begin Season
No. 3 Ohio State survived a back-and-forth battle at Minnesota on Thursday, improving to 16-0 (5-0 Big Ten) to begin the season with a 83-71 win over the Gophers. The 16-0 start to the season is the best in program history, surpassing the previous program-record 15-0 start by the 2011-12 team. The Buckeyes remain one of just four teams – along with No. 1 South Carolina, No. 7 LSU and No. 8 Utah – still undefeated with the college basketball season underway for nearly two months.
buckeyesports.com
Edey Looms Over Ohio State-Purdue Matchup
Following in the long line of Purdue 7-footers, 7-4, 305-pound junior center Zach Edey has emerged as a dominant threat to any opponent. The Toronto native has led Purdue to a 13-1 start to the season, while the Boilermakers have held the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll since Dec. 12. Edey’s size and touch have made him a matchup nightmare, averaging 21.7 points and 13.4 rebounds per game while shooting an efficient 63.2 percent clip from the field.
buckeyesports.com
No. 24 Ohio State Falls To No. 1 Purdue 71-69 In Thriller
Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer drilled a go-ahead three-pointer with 11 seconds remaining, lifting the No. 1 Boilermakers to a 71-69 win over No. 24 Ohio State at Value City Arena on Thursday. Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh’s game-winning three-point attempt came after the buzzer, as the Purdue defense suffocated Ohio State’s...
