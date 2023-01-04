No. 3 Ohio State survived a back-and-forth battle at Minnesota on Thursday, improving to 16-0 (5-0 Big Ten) to begin the season with a 83-71 win over the Gophers. The 16-0 start to the season is the best in program history, surpassing the previous program-record 15-0 start by the 2011-12 team. The Buckeyes remain one of just four teams – along with No. 1 South Carolina, No. 7 LSU and No. 8 Utah – still undefeated with the college basketball season underway for nearly two months.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO