Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersNew Albany, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Reports – Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Wife shoots husband in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like spicy Chinese food, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Popular dishes include the Chongqing popcorn chicken (the chicken is delicious and perfectly crispy, but be prepared for a lot of heat!); Sichuan wontons, a spicy take on the dumplings (the restaurant also offers non-spicy wonton soup); and storm fillet fish, which features crispy fish with plenty of chilies and heat. If you prefer your food less spicy, customers recommend the bean curd with egg yolk, sesame chicken, and sweet and sour short ribs. If you have room for dessert, check out the Sichuan-style sweet ice jelly, which customers say is especially great after consuming spicy food.
Delaware Gazette
Many will never forget events of March 11
She went to work like she did nearly every day, and it started out somewhat normal. She worked for a company called Open Arms that serves adults with special needs in the Mansfield area. It wasn’t a normal day for her, or her clients, as they planned to go to Columbus to visit the Marvel exhibit at COSI. It was a day that her clients had been looking forward to for a long time. As you can imagine, the group set out in a large company van on I-71 south to make their way to Columbus. But their day became terrifying and a day that she and her clients will never forget. Her name is Michelle, and she and her clients were shot at multiple times by the I-71 shooter, Jonathon Myers, on March 11, 2022. Luckily, Michelle and her clients were blanketed in protection and no one was physically harmed despite a bullet hitting the van inches below where passengers were sitting.
myfox28columbus.com
New Year, New You: Dining Experiences
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking to kick-start your new year with a new dining experience, we're on your side. Forty Deuce owner Ivan Kane gives a preview of what's on the menu and people can expect to Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
Ohio high school struck by gunfire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus City School was struck by gunfire Thursday morning, one day following its opening after winter break. Columbus police reported that officers were called to Beechcroft High School at 11:30 a.m. on reports of the building being struck by gunfire. When CPD spoke with the principal, it was reported that […]
cwcolumbus.com
18-year-old shot in kitchen in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was hospitalized after being struck by gunfire while in his kitchen. Columbus police responded shooting in the 1300 block of Benvue Avenue on Saturday around 12:22 a.m. and found an 18-year-old shot in the shoulder. The victim said he had heard several gunshots...
Delaware Gazette
Sunbury in 2022: Triumphs, tragedy
SUNBURY — Mayor Joe St. John spoke of Sunbury’s many investments and improvements during the annual State of the City address given during Wednesday’s City Council meeting. He also spoke of how a tragedy brought the community closer together in 2022. “Sunbury invested in people, technology, equipment,...
Late Columbus school bus leads parents to call police
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 38,000 Columbus City Schools students depend on the bus to get to and from school. Wednesday morning, students braced for a big change: A new bus route schedule in the middle of the school year. That meant a new bus driver, new pickup and drop off times and possibly a new bus stop location.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
sciotopost.com
Circleville – Demo Has Started on Old Crane Plastic Building
CIRCLEVILLE – Demolition has started on the old Crane Plastic building on Clinton Street in Circleville. The demo came as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The DeWine-Husted Administration created the program to help local communities demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses, and jobs.
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
Delaware Gazette
OSU facility back on track
Plans for construction of the highly-anticipated Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center facility in Powell are back on track as Powell City Council listened to an ordinance for an amended final development plan during Tuesday’s meeting. The facility, which is to be located on approximately 30 acres at 7071...
Man, 33, dead after shooting in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man died Friday evening after a shooting Friday afternoon in west Columbus, according to police. CPD say that officers went to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive just after 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, officers found Justin Douglas, 33, suffering from […]
iheart.com
Columbus Pedestrian Killed on US 23 in Pickaway County
A pedestrian in the roadway of southbound US 23 was struck and killed by a car Thursday night in Pickaway County. According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey, on January 5, 2023 at 9:49 P.M. a Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputy was southbound on US Route 23 in the area of Pickaway Crossing, when the Deputy saw a pedestrian in the roadway, wearing a black coat. The Deputy avoided striking the pedestrian.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State strength & conditioning assistant leaving to lead S&C for Sun Belt program
A member of Ohio State’s coaching staff officially joined another program. Quinn Barham will be working with a different team next season. Barham was Ohio State’s Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning since Jan. 2016. Barham has now joined the staff at Coastal Carolina and had the assistant tag taken out of his name.
Slain teen’s family continues search for justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The family of a 13-year-old boy shot and killed on the west side of Columbus two months ago is still calling for justice, demanding action from the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office. Chants of, “Say his name: Sin’zae Reed” were heard outside the Ohio Statehouse Saturday from members of Reed’s family and […]
Police: 2 suspects shoot man while breaking into southeast Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was shot while two suspects broke into his home in southeast Columbus Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 9 a.m. in the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue. The man was taken...
Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations were suspended […]
Police identify body found at Columbus recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
Comments / 0