Hilliard, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Wife shoots husband in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like spicy Chinese food, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Popular dishes include the Chongqing popcorn chicken (the chicken is delicious and perfectly crispy, but be prepared for a lot of heat!); Sichuan wontons, a spicy take on the dumplings (the restaurant also offers non-spicy wonton soup); and storm fillet fish, which features crispy fish with plenty of chilies and heat. If you prefer your food less spicy, customers recommend the bean curd with egg yolk, sesame chicken, and sweet and sour short ribs. If you have room for dessert, check out the Sichuan-style sweet ice jelly, which customers say is especially great after consuming spicy food.
OHIO STATE
Delaware Gazette

Many will never forget events of March 11

She went to work like she did nearly every day, and it started out somewhat normal. She worked for a company called Open Arms that serves adults with special needs in the Mansfield area. It wasn’t a normal day for her, or her clients, as they planned to go to Columbus to visit the Marvel exhibit at COSI. It was a day that her clients had been looking forward to for a long time. As you can imagine, the group set out in a large company van on I-71 south to make their way to Columbus. But their day became terrifying and a day that she and her clients will never forget. Her name is Michelle, and she and her clients were shot at multiple times by the I-71 shooter, Jonathon Myers, on March 11, 2022. Luckily, Michelle and her clients were blanketed in protection and no one was physically harmed despite a bullet hitting the van inches below where passengers were sitting.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

New Year, New You: Dining Experiences

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking to kick-start your new year with a new dining experience, we're on your side. Forty Deuce owner Ivan Kane gives a preview of what's on the menu and people can expect to Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Ohio high school struck by gunfire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus City School was struck by gunfire Thursday morning, one day following its opening after winter break. Columbus police reported that officers were called to Beechcroft High School at 11:30 a.m. on reports of the building being struck by gunfire. When CPD spoke with the principal, it was reported that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

18-year-old shot in kitchen in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was hospitalized after being struck by gunfire while in his kitchen. Columbus police responded shooting in the 1300 block of Benvue Avenue on Saturday around 12:22 a.m. and found an 18-year-old shot in the shoulder. The victim said he had heard several gunshots...
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Sunbury in 2022: Triumphs, tragedy

SUNBURY — Mayor Joe St. John spoke of Sunbury’s many investments and improvements during the annual State of the City address given during Wednesday’s City Council meeting. He also spoke of how a tragedy brought the community closer together in 2022. “Sunbury invested in people, technology, equipment,...
SUNBURY, OH
10TV

Late Columbus school bus leads parents to call police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 38,000 Columbus City Schools students depend on the bus to get to and from school. Wednesday morning, students braced for a big change: A new bus route schedule in the middle of the school year. That meant a new bus driver, new pickup and drop off times and possibly a new bus stop location.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville – Demo Has Started on Old Crane Plastic Building

CIRCLEVILLE – Demolition has started on the old Crane Plastic building on Clinton Street in Circleville. The demo came as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The DeWine-Husted Administration created the program to help local communities demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses, and jobs.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Delaware Gazette

OSU facility back on track

Plans for construction of the highly-anticipated Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center facility in Powell are back on track as Powell City Council listened to an ordinance for an amended final development plan during Tuesday’s meeting. The facility, which is to be located on approximately 30 acres at 7071...
POWELL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 33, dead after shooting in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man died Friday evening after a shooting Friday afternoon in west Columbus, according to police. CPD say that officers went to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive just after 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, officers found Justin Douglas, 33, suffering from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Columbus Pedestrian Killed on US 23 in Pickaway County

A pedestrian in the roadway of southbound US 23 was struck and killed by a car Thursday night in Pickaway County. According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey, on January 5, 2023 at 9:49 P.M. a Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputy was southbound on US Route 23 in the area of Pickaway Crossing, when the Deputy saw a pedestrian in the roadway, wearing a black coat. The Deputy avoided striking the pedestrian.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Slain teen’s family continues search for justice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The family of a 13-year-old boy shot and killed on the west side of Columbus two months ago is still calling for justice, demanding action from the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office. Chants of, “Say his name: Sin’zae Reed” were heard outside the Ohio Statehouse Saturday from members of Reed’s family and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations were suspended […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify body found at Columbus recycling facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH

