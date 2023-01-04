ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview: Boston Celtics (26-12) at Mavericks (22-16) Game #39 1/5/23

Boston Celtics (26-12) at Dallas Mavericks (22-16) Thursday, December 5, 2023. The Celtics look to get back on track after a very embarrassing loss to the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night. This is the 3rd game of a 4 game Western road trip. The Celtics lost the first 2 game on the trip and now face MVP candidate Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, who have won their last 7 games.
Islanders at Oilers: Clutter-return [Game #40]

The Islanders approach the halfway point in the season with their back-to-back in Alberta, starting with tonight in Edmonton. It sounds like they’ll have one injured forward back, Cal Clutterbuck:. Lane Lambert says Cal Clutterbuck a game time decision. But Ross Johnston remains on ice along with Kyle Palmieri...
Morning Skate: Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs

Going to be honest: I’m not looking forward to this one. Detroit is on their third game in four nights on the road after another loss to a division rival not nearly as good as the one they face here and the Leafs will want to show their Hockey Night in Canada crowd a good time.
WFRV Local 5

HS Sports Xtra 1/7: Back from holiday break

(WFRV) – High school athletes are back from the holiday break, including a short moratorium, as the calendar turns to 2023. In the first High School Sports Xtra program of the new year, we recap Notre Dame’s thrilling hockey win over Bay Port, interview Neenah boys basketball coach Lee Rabas, profile three-time state wrestling champ […]
Wings vs. Panthers: Updates, Predicted Lineups, Keys to the Game

Söderblom and Oesterle are out, Erne and Lindström are in. Fabbri is expected in for tonight but not tomorrow. Robert Hagg is skating this morning in a blue non-contact jersey. He’s been out with an undisclosed injury. #LGRW. — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) January 6, 2023. Gus Lindstrom...
Musketeers Travel to No. 24 St. John's on Sunday

CINCINNATI - Xavier women's basketball continues BIG EAST action at No. 24 St. John's on Sunday, Jan. 8. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m. from Carnesecca Arena. XAVIER MUSKETEERS (7-8, 0-6) at ST. JOHN'S RED STORM (13-1, 4-1) Game Info - Sunday, Jan. 8 - 2 p.m. - Carnesecca Arena (5,602)
