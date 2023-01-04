Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
She’s In: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status Following Title Loss
That’s a good sign. We are coming up on the most important time of the year for WWE, as the Road To WrestleMania 39 is set to begin later this month. That means it is going to be an all hands on deck moment for WWE, with all of its biggest stars available ready to go. Now we might be getting a sign that one star whose future is a bit in doubt will be around going forward.
Popculture
Jaysin Strife, WWE-Featured Wrestler, Dead at 37
Jaysin Strife, a professional wrestler who competed in WWE, died last week after a "long" and "intense" health battle, according to his brother Jason Blodgett. He was 37 years old. The exact cause of death was not revealed, but Strife reportedly battle cancer before his death, according to ProWrestling.net. "'They...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
PWMania
WWE “Strongly Under the Impression” Mercedes Monè (Sasha Banks) Will Return and Not Wrestle for AEW
As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya announced Toni Storm as her partner to take on Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker at the show that will take place the following week in Los Angeles. This was in spite of claims that Saraya would team up with...
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Announces He Will Be Stepping Back Into A Wrestling Ring
Over the course of his 30-plus years in the wrestling business, Eric Bischoff has primarily served as a backstage executive or an onscreen authority figure. But with a background in martial arts, Bischoff would mix it up in the ring every once in a while — even becoming WCW Hardcore Champion once. Well as it happens, he's not done in the ring just yet.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Warns WWE Locker Room To Proceed With Caution With Highlight Video Of His Victims
WWE nowadays finds itself surrounded by the Island of Relevancy ruled by its ultimate leader, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Flanked by his Bloodline, Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with and recently laid out a warning to anyone who wishes to unseat him from the top of the mountain.
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Announces The Passing Of His Mother
AEW star Dustin Rhodes announced the passing of his mother, Sandra Runnels, in a post on social media yesterday. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion added an image holding his mother's hand alongside the heartbreaking news. The announcement came after the 53-year-old tragically disclosed on December 27, 2022, that his mom didn't have long to live following an undisclosed health battle.
wrestletalk.com
WWE NXT Star Believes He Can Defeat Roman Reigns
A WWE NXT star believes he can be the one to defeat Roman Reigns. At NXT Deadline, Grayson Waller pulled off the biggest victory of his career by defeating four other competitors to win the first ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge and become the #1 contender for the NXT Championship.
ringsidenews.com
Mercedes Mone’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 Botch Wasn’t Her Fault
After weeks of anticipation, Sasha Banks finally debuted at Wrestle Kingdom 17 under the name Mercedes Mone. She appeared on the show following KAIRI’s successful title defense. Mercedes would then attack KAIRI by grabbing her for the Gory Special. However, when she tried to spin her into the DDT, she failed to grab her head and the move looked botched.
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon Addresses Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
WWE is about to change once again, as former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is on his way back to the company. Vince McMahon’s re-appointment is complete and now, the matter has been addressed by none other than his own daughter and the woman in control right now, Stephanie McMahon.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged
Dominik Mysterio has had an eventful few weeks. After getting "arrested" on the Christmas Eve edition of "WWE SmackDown" and spending a few nights doing "hard time in prison", the young WWE star has now gotten engaged to his girlfriend. Mysterio shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of the two holding hands with an engagement ring visible on his significant other. The caption dates their engagement to January 2, and the couple appears to be together on a beach.
wrestlinginc.com
Sheamus And Drew McIntyre's Tag Team Gets A Name
It's often easy for a team of two prominent singles wrestlers to never get a name for their team. Examples include teams such as Natalya and Tamina, Kofi Kingston and CM Punk, and Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. All three of those teams at one time held tag team championship gold in WWE with no real team name. But, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have transcended this and become The Bangers Bros.
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Stars Reportedly Not Close To Signing A New Deal
All Elite Wrestling officially launched three years ago and The Young Bucks have been one of the key teams on the roster since day one. It was recently reported that AEW is looking to sign The Bucks to a new deal, but it doesn’t sound like talks have gotten very far at this point in time.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Roman Reigns Gave Kevin Owens 'The Receipt' On SmackDown
One WWE Hall of Famer believes Roman Reigns recently got a measure of revenge on Kevin Owens. Reigns suffered a ruptured eardrum during the Survivor Series: WarGames main event, courtesy of a slap from Owens. It was reported that Reigns was none too pleased with Owens following the match. During the year-end edition of "WWE SmackDown," Reigns teamed with Sami Zayn to take on Owens and John Cena. At some point during the match, Owens' eye swelled up, presumably due to a stiff lariat from Reigns.
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Says They’re Coming To The Royal Rumble After Making Up With Triple H
It’s certainly not uncommon for WWE to bring back Hall of Famers from time to time, and it’s been a while since the one and only Ric Flair has appeared on WWE programming. Ric Flair addressed his relationship with Triple H back in March of 2022 and he noted that they used to be close, but weren’t talking at the time. It looks like things are different now as Flair explained on his To Be The Man podcast that things are good with him and Triple H and he’ll be at the Royal Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Naomi's WWE Status
The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has finally landed, debuting as Mercedes Mone in New Japan Pro-Wrestling as part of Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this week. But what of her former tag team partner Trinity Fatu, known in WWE as Naomi?. Naomi was in attendance at the Tokyo Dome...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
ComicBook
WWE Holding "All Employees" Meeting Following Vince McMahon's Return
The professional wrestling world has once again been turned upside down. It was confirmed on Friday morning that longtime WWE Chairman Vince McMahon would be returning to the company in a business capacity, as he and former WWE co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios were re-appointed to the WWE Board of Directors. This comeback is said to be in an effort to assist with a potential sale of WWE, as McMahon emphasized in his statement that he would not be interfering with WWE's current management team. Following the news of a potential sale, WWE stock prices saw an increase of 12 percent from yesterday.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Planning Big Push For Breakout Star
Tony Khan has a lot of plans for his roster this year. With all the wrestlers under contract, AEW apparently has their eyes on one particular guy for a big push. AEW has a locker room full of talent, and it appears that they are on the verge of pushing one of their stars. Konosuke Takeshita has a lot of attention on him already, and fans should expect a lot more.
wrestletalk.com
AAA & CMLL Interested In Former IMPACT Wrestling Star
A new report has revealed that AAA and CMLL have some interest in a former IMPACT Wrestling star. After requesting her release in early 2022, Lady Frost was granted her release from IMPACT Wrestling in October. It looks like the former IMPACT talent has been gaining eyes from promotions in...
