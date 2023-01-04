It’s certainly not uncommon for WWE to bring back Hall of Famers from time to time, and it’s been a while since the one and only Ric Flair has appeared on WWE programming. Ric Flair addressed his relationship with Triple H back in March of 2022 and he noted that they used to be close, but weren’t talking at the time. It looks like things are different now as Flair explained on his To Be The Man podcast that things are good with him and Triple H and he’ll be at the Royal Rumble.

9 HOURS AGO