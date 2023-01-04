Read full article on original website
ktoo.org
After suspect’s arrest, Juneau woman is still hopeful her regalia will come home
Neilga Koogéi Taija Revels lost a lot of her things when someone broke into her home last month, but the theft of her grandmotherʼs regalia was the most devastating. Police arrested Juneau man Anthony Perry for the burglary this week, but the items are still missing. Revels says the regalia represents an important piece of Hoonah’s history — and some of the few things she had left from her grandmother.
khns.org
Alleged Haines thief arrested in Utah extradited to Juneau
A former finance director of a Haines guiding company has been charged with stealing close to $60,000 from the company before fleeing to the lower 48. He’s now been arrested and extradited to Alaska. Dionicio Charles was hired by Alaska Mountain Guides as finance director in August of last...
kinyradio.com
Juveniles suspected to be involved in burglary early Tuesday - investigation ongoing
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - At about 1:50 am on January 3rd, Dispatch received a call reporting a burglary alarm at a business on Mendenhall Mall Road. Officers responded and discovered two shattered glass doors and a large window that had been broken. The business was vacant upon officer arrival. Over...
kinyradio.com
Three car collision near Vanderbilt - road now clear
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A three-car accident that occurred Thursday afternoon caused a brief redirection of traffic. Assistant Chief Sam Russell with Capital City Fire and Rescue gave News of the North a report on the accident. "Capital City Fire Rescue with an update for the vehicle accident that occurred...
kinyradio.com
Department of Transportation seeking changes to right of way use
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - City Manager Rorie Watt spoke to News of the North about the City and Borough of Juneau addressing this D.O.T. proposed change as quickly as possible. Watt said this could potentially affect the upcoming tourism season - fundamentally these changes would impact a variety of sectors that require buses, shuttles, and more.
mixfmalaska.com
Juneau-Douglas City Museum held opening reception for January artists
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau-Douglas City Museum features different artists monthly. This month, from January 6th to the 27th, the exhibit "'Shifting Vantage Points' is being featured with work by local artists, Elizabeth Jurgeleit and Christine Carpenter. The two artists find inspiration for their art when they travel, but...
ktoo.org
Woodworking couple builds little boats for the first baby born in Juneau each year
Each year, Dr. Lindy Jones and his wife Colleen say they’ll stop making the baby boats. But each year they keep making them. It’s a tradition that took root back when Lindy delivered babies at Bartlett Hospital, where he said he formed deep connections with parents. The couple...
mixfmalaska.com
Bartlett Regional Hospital appoints Chief Financial Officer
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sam Muse has been promoted to the hospital’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) position. Mr. Muse will begin his role as CFO on January 8, 2023. Sam Muse joined the Bartlett team in August 2022 as the Controller, responsible for overseeing the accounting operations of the hospital. Mr. Muse transitioned into the Interim CFO position in November 2022 with the departure of Bob Tyk, whose interim contract ended.
mixfmalaska.com
Forest Service seeking comments on Mendenhall Improvement Project proposal
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The USDA Forest Service is offering another opportunity for public comment on improvements to Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area. A supplemental draft environmental impact statement with three new alternatives for the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area Improvement Project was released today, opening a 45-day comment period.
kinyradio.com
National Weather Service Juneau details 2022 precipitation record
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - 2022 was a record year of precipitation for the Juneau area. Rick Fritsch, meteorologist for the National Weather Service Juneau, said December was a dry month for all of the panhandle and below normal on temperatures, but Juneau still broke its rain record for the year.
mixfmalaska.com
‘Adaptive Leadership’ led to successful COVID-19 response in Juneau
To date, Juneau, Alaska has the highest vaccination rates, among the lowest coronavirus cases, and among the fewest deaths among other boroughs (counties) in Alaska. Now, a research team that studied Juneau’s early response to the pandemic has identified a number of factors that helped the Alaskan capital mitigate COVID-19’s impact on residents.
ktoo.org
Juneau looks to new recruitment strategies amid city worker shortage
The Juneau Assembly is considering offering sign-on bonuses and enhancing retirement benefits to attract and retain more city workers. This winter, a driver shortage led to the temporary cancellation of some city bus routes. But the problem goes deeper — more than a quarter of city employees have been on the job for less than a year, as more experienced employees age out of the workforce and younger workers stay for shorter periods of time.
Alaska legislators say abortion-related legislation is unlikely to advance in the Capitol this year
Two weeks before the Alaska Legislature convenes in Juneau, members of the state House and Senate say they don’t expect much work this year on legislation involving controversial social issues like abortion and transgender rights. “I think it’s safe to say that the social issues along those lines probably will not get a lot of […] The post Alaska legislators say abortion-related legislation is unlikely to advance in the Capitol this year appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
mixfmalaska.com
Juneau Jazz and Classics preps for 2023 season
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Jazz and Classics is preparing for May and October performances by looking for volunteers and donations early in the year. Sandy Fortier, the Executive Director of Juneau Jazz and Classics, talked to News of the North about their organization's mission. "Juneau Jazz and Classics has...
mixfmalaska.com
Juneau Dance Theatre to perform Winter Showcase
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Dance Theatre (JDT) will present their Winter Showcase, January 14 and 15, at the Juneau Douglas High School Auditorium. Dance performances will feature the JDT Fusion Dance Team, and students from JDT’s recreational division, led by coaches, Danielle Cadiente and Christa Baxter. Saturday's performance...
