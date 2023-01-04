Read full article on original website
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
NFL world reacts to unpopular Bengals-Bills plan news
While the only real concern for the NFL right now is the health of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin after the horrifying incident that saw him needing CPR on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the reality is that the league now has to figure out what to do with this high-profile game initially postponing the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to unpopular Bengals-Bills plan news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Breaking: Bills-Bengals Game Reportedly 'Won't Happen'
It looks like the highly-anticipated Bills vs. Bengals game will not be finished. Per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the resumption of the Bills-Bengals game "won't happen." An announcement is reportedly expected at any moment now. But the NFL has to first figure out the logistics of the AFC ...
Look: Buffalo Bills Have 6-Word Message For Damar Hamlin Today
The Buffalo Bills on Thursday shared an update on the status of safety Damar Hamlin. The tweet noted that while Hamlin is still critically ill, he "appears to be neurologically intact," and is making steady progress. While giving an honest assessment that Hamlin has a long way to go in his ...
WUSA
Damar Hamlin Asked Who Won the Bills-Bengals Game After Waking Up -- and Doctors Had the Best Answer
Doctors treating Damar Hamlin said the Buffalo Bills safety is communicating in writing, and one of the questions he asked after waking up on Wednesday was who won the pivotal game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. During a news conference Thursday from University of Cincinnati Medical Center to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — “larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
Joe Mixon Seemingly Unhappy With NFL’s Decision on AFC Seeding
The Bengals star shared his thoughts on the league’s Thursday announcement regarding playoff seeding.
WUSA
Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott Moved to Tears Discussing Damar Hamlin During Press Conference
Damar Hamlin's coach, Sean McDermott, is joining the rest of the Buffalo Bills team in sending his best wishes for the athlete's recovery. McDermott got visibly emotional on Thursday during a press conference alongside Bills quarterback Josh Allen, discussing the 24-year-old safety's condition. In the three days since Hamlin suffered...
WUSA
Damar Hamlin's Parents Receive Call From President Joe Biden, Speaks 'at Length' About His Injury
President Joe Biden is the latest person to support Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin as he remains in critical condition after collapsing during Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. During the first quarter of Monday's matchup, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, and both...
Traffic information for Buffalo Bills game Sunday at Highmark Stadium
The Erie County Sheriff's Office has announced traffic information for the Buffalo Bills matchup against the New England Patriots Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
WUSA
Doctors say Damar Hamlin has made 'substantial improvement' over past 24 hours
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Doctors at UC Health in Cincinnati says Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin has made 'substantial improvement' over past 24 hours. Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle in the game against the Bengals. He was resuscitated on the field as teammates surrounded him, shielding him from public view.
Bills radio voice John Murphy suffers stroke
Longtime Buffalo Bills radio announcer John Murphy is recovering from a stroke. Murphy’s family issued a statement through the Bills on Friday revealing that the 67-year-old suffered a stroke last weekend. Fortunately, Murphy has since been released from the hospital and is “making progress every day.” A statement from the Murphy family: pic.twitter.com/zkdbKto0xX — Buffalo... The post Bills radio voice John Murphy suffers stroke appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL winners, losers from Week 18's Saturday games: Damar Hamlin, defense and punters loom large
The NFL community showed their love for Damar Hamlin on the same day he made his first public comments via social media.
AP: Bills-Bengals game will not be made up
By ROB MAADDI, AP Pro Football WriterThe NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association must approve changes.The Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications.Buffalo (12-3) entered Monday night needing a win to maintain the AFC's No. 1 seed. The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) currently hold that spot. The Bengals (11-4) had a chance to earn that top seed with two more wins and a loss by the Chiefs.
NBC Sports
Perry: Pats anticipating never-before-seen atmosphere in Buffalo
FOXBORO -- Matthew Slater has played in Buffalo once a year, at least, for 15 years. He's seen good Bills teams and bad. He's been to Super Bowls. He's played in front of empty stadiums during a pandemic, and was there when fans returned. He's seen just about everything there is to see when it comes to a game-day atmosphere.
