ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

SNAP benefits to continue through January

(WSET) — Federal approval greenlit the way for Virginia's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to release emergency benefits for eligible households in January. The benefits will be uploaded to EBT cards on January 16. The enhanced SNAP benefit requires government agencies to request an extension of emergency allotments on a...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring

Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
CNET

The Best Way to Convert Your Loose Coins Into Cash

Turning coins in for cash means a little extra pocket money for most of us. But if you've got enough change lying around, it could make a dent in your rent or even help pay for a trip. Jeff Stotsky and his husband, Jon Schweizer, regularly drop their loose change...
MarketRealist

Credit Card Debt Doesn't Go Away on Its Own — Even After You Die

When you think about using credit cards, do you consider what might happen if you died while carrying credit card debt? Not everyone thinks of that possibility, but it’s important to know how to manage your assets and debts in your estate plan in order to avoid burdening your loved ones. So, what happens to credit card debt after you die? Keep reading to find out!
WISCONSIN STATE
BBC

Mortgage rate pain: 'Our home buying plans were shot down'

Young, in good jobs and having saved hard for five years to raise a deposit, Kathryn Yabsley and her husband David were all set up to buy their first home. Last summer, the couple were looking at the prospect of an affordable mortgage and perhaps even getting into their new place by Christmas.
Fortune

One Iowa credit union is offering a 6% APY on its 1-year CDs. 3 reasons to consider opening one right now

Advantage Credit Union in Iowa is offering a 6% APY on their 1-year CD. Illustration by Fortune; Original logo by Advantage Credit Union. If saving more money is on your list of 2023 financial resolutions, you might be thinking about where to put your savings and the fastest way to grow your funds. For some savers, a certificate of deposit (CD) could be the way to go.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy