ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Amazon Stock Active As CEO Andy Jassy Confirms Plans To Cut 18,000 Jobs

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report shares powered higher Thursday after the CEO Andy Jassy confirmed the tech and online retail giant is preparing a bigger-than-expected series of layoffs and job cuts amid what it called an "uncertain and difficult" global economy. The Wall Street Journal had said Amazon will...
CoinDesk

Crypto Layoffs: Here's the Grim Count Since April

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The unrelenting crypto winter has continued to hit all corners of the industry, forcing some of the biggest companies in the sector to curb their growth ambitions. As these crypto firms try to stay...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy