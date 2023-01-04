Read full article on original website
Why tech billionaires like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos are all investing in biotech startups that want to link your computer directly to your brain
"Elon, Gates, and Bezos are always intrigued by things that could change the game," one biotech investor told Insider.
‘Time to end this nightmare’: Analyst Dan Ives says Elon Musk will likely step down from Twitter as company is on track to lose roughly $4 billion
Wedbush’s Dan Ives is celebrating the likely end of Elon Musk’s reign as Twitter CEO, arguing it was a “nightmare” for Tesla investors.
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says Salesforce stock should've plunged 25% after big job cuts
"Big Short" investor Michael Burry is surprised Salesforce stock didn't drop on job cut news. "CRM should have been down 25% on those job cuts. Job cuts are so not the reason to own that," he tweeted. Salesforce announced labor force cuts on Wednesday and saw its stock climb 3.6%.
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
Salesforce's massive layoffs are a sign for Silicon Valley that the worst is yet to come
After a bad 2022, analysts say that Salesforce, Microsoft, and other cloud companies will see more customers cut costs. The results could get grim.
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
Warren Buffett has surpassed Jeff Bezos in wealth — and threatens to oust Bill Gates as the 2nd-richest American, after Elon Musk
Buffett has caught up to Bezos and Gates and is closing in on Elon Musk because of Berkshire Hathaway's gains and the 2022 plunge in tech stocks.
Bill Gates says Elon Musk is taking a 'seat-of-the-pants' approach to decision-making at Twitter
Bill Gates said Twitter was "stirring things up" and decisions at the company were not made by a broad group of people, per the Financial Times.
geekwire.com
Tumultuous times at Tableau: Salesforce cutbacks impact senior leaders and longtime employees
A 10% workforce reduction by Salesforce is rippling through the ranks of Tableau Software, the Seattle-based data visualization company acquired by the San Francisco-based enterprise tech giant for $15.7 billion more than three years ago. Several longtime employees and senior leaders from Tableau posted on LinkedIn this morning that their...
Elon Musk taps first right hand as possible successor: Tom Zhu
Global news reports say Elon Musk has picked his successor at Tesla: Tom Zhu Xiaotong, vice president in charge of the Asia-Pacific, amid criticism Musk has been distracted since acquiring Twitter.
Salesforce to layoff about 10% of staff in latest round of job cuts in tech industry
In a letter to employees announcing the job cuts, Marc Benioff, Salesforce's chair and co-CEO, admitted to growing headcount too much earlier in the pandemic and said most of the job cuts will take place over the coming weeks.
Salesforce CEO says losing employees to layoffs is similar to mourning people who have died
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff avoided employee questions about the company's plans to cut 10% of its workforce during a two-hour all-hands meeting.
Amazon Stock Active As CEO Andy Jassy Confirms Plans To Cut 18,000 Jobs
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report shares powered higher Thursday after the CEO Andy Jassy confirmed the tech and online retail giant is preparing a bigger-than-expected series of layoffs and job cuts amid what it called an "uncertain and difficult" global economy. The Wall Street Journal had said Amazon will...
Layoffs are piling up from Amazon to Compass as tech companies enter 2023 scrambling to get ahead of a possible recession
January is often the worst month for layoffs. This year, tech firms looking to slim down could make the start of the year worse than usual.
Tesla ≠ Apple. Elon Musk ≠ Steve Jobs. Cars ≠ iPhones.
Many people are quick to compare Tesla to Apple and Musk to Jobs. But the similarities wane when you look beyond surface level.
Cisco commences layoffs, slashing nearly 700 Bay Area tech jobs
Workers in San Francisco, Milpitas and at its San Jose headquarters were affected.
Business Insider
A tense all-hands meeting at Google leaves employees worried about layoffs
It's Monday, and you know what that means? After today, there are only two more Mondays left in 2022. This is Matt Weinberger, Insider's deputy editor of tech analysis, filling in once again for Jordan Parker Erb. She'll be back in time to write tomorrow's edition, so never fear. Last...
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and the 6 other richest Americans have suffered a nearly $400 billion wealth wipeout this year
Musk alone has seen $140 billion erased from his fortune as historic inflation, surging interest rates, and a looming recession hammered tech stocks.
CoinDesk
Crypto Layoffs: Here's the Grim Count Since April
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The unrelenting crypto winter has continued to hit all corners of the industry, forcing some of the biggest companies in the sector to curb their growth ambitions. As these crypto firms try to stay...
Microsoft's investment into ChatGPT's creator may be the smartest $1 billion ever spent
If OpenAI's models lives up to their promise, Microsoft has futureproofed its own business for decades.
