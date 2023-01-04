Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND LIVID WITH REFS AFTER FAILING TO GET CALL; SLAMS STICK SEVERAL TIMES (VIDEO)
Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins is the kind of player who has no issue showing his emotions. That was on full display Thursday night as his team took on the LA Kings. Marchand took the puck over the blueline and got caught up with defender Adrian Kempe. Marchand went to the ice and seemed to assume he just drew a tripping penalty. There was no call. Marchand let the ref have it, slamming his stick on the ice while yelling at the official. He would then go to the bench, slamming his stick on the boards, and then slamming it two more times after sitting on the bench. NESN's Jack Edwards, of course, agreed wholeheartedly with Marchand that this should have been a penalty, saying "That's a trip! 100 times out of a 100!" You can be the judge after watching the video below. The Bruins won the game 5-2.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Can Solve Their Biggest Problem Trading for Ryan O’Reilly
Making the playoffs has become more realistic for the Buffalo Sabres in recent weeks, and now they must take a hard look at their roster to see what they really need. Scoring has not been an issue, the goaltending has been decent, and the defense is improving every game, but they lack a key element from their overall game: face-off prowess. To improve on this, they will need some outside help since the current center group is not cutting it.
markerzone.com
AHL GAME CUT SHORT AFTER PENGUINS PROSPECT IS STRETCHERED OFF
A scary scene arose in Friday night's AHL game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Charlotte Checkers. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Filip Hallander (#58th, 2018) was stretchered off the ice after an awkward collision. The incident happened with 1:12 left in a 4-2 game, and both sides agreed that ending the game would be best.
markerzone.com
BRUINS 2021 FIRST-ROUNDER EJECTED FOR CHECKING TO THE HEAD IN BRONZE MEDAL GAME (VIDEO)
During the first period of Thursday's Bronze Medal Game between Sweden and the United States, Boston Bruins 2021 first-round pick Fabian Lysell was given a five-minute major and game misconduct for checking to the head. Lysell went to make a hit on Kenny Connors, but catches the LA Kings prospect...
Golf Digest
Trae Young puts sleeping security guard on blast, delivers his coldest shot of the season
Trae Young has developed an impressive reputation for delivering daggers in his young NBA career. But his latest one came before a game. Ahead of Wednesday night's contest in Sacramento, the Hawks guard noticed a sleeping security guard on his way into the arena. And he whipped out his phone to put the guy on blast:
markerzone.com
KRAKEN ASSIGN SHANE WRIGHT TO THE OHL, TRADE EXPECTED BEFORE TUESDAY'S DEADLINE
Less than 24 hours after captaining Canada to their second consecutive World Junior title, its been confirmed that Shane Wright will be returning to the Ontario Hockey League. On Friday, the Seattle Kraken announced that 2022 fourth overall pick Shane Wright has been assigned to the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League. The expectation is that Wright will be traded from the Frontenacs before the OHL's deadline on Tuesday, January 10th.
Blue Jays Claim Reliever From Yankees Off Waivers
Toronto snagged this right-hander from New York on Thursday, a reliever that could've played a role in the Yankees' bullpen this year
Yardbarker
Colorado Avalanche’s 6 Retired Numbers
The Colorado Avalanche don’t have the long and storied history that some NHL franchises boast, but they have been pretty good since relocating to the Rocky Mountains before the 1995-96 season. During their time in Colorado, the Avs have won three Stanley Cups, and have gotten acquainted with many fan favorites along the way.
Former Cy Young Winner Would Be Perfect Trade Option For Red Sox
Would this make sense for Boston?
markerzone.com
BISSONNETTE PROMISES TO PAY MIDDLETON'S FINE AFTER HE DESCRIBES TEAMMATE WITH DEROGATORY TERM (VIDEO)
Jacob Middleton is certainly a character, and that's the way he likes it. During an interview with the panel of the NHL on TNT Wednesday night, Middleton was asked about Minnesota Wild GM Bill Geurin's apparent choice to let players be themselves, even if it means they are a little quirky. After he was done, TNT's Paul Bissonette offered to pay his fine.
markerzone.com
DYLAN LARKIN GETS UNCOMFORTABLE OVER CONTRACT QUESTION 20 MINUTES BEFORE PUCK DROP
When TNT secured a portion of the NHL's broadcasting rights, fans were elated. Their coverage of the NBA has been spectacularly entertaining, and the hope was that would carry over. Paul Bissonnette occupies a key role on their NHL panel - along with Anson Carter, Rick Tocchet, and Liam McHugh...
markerzone.com
JONAH GADJOVICH AND SAM CARRICK DROP THE GLOVES IN HEATED TILT
The San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks have been long-lasting rivals ever since the Ducks entered the league in 1993, and the hits and fights do not seem to be stopping any time soon. Jonah Gadjovich and Sam Carrick dropped the gloves in a heavy-weight tilt that can be seen...
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Kadri, Lucic, Pelletier & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Nazem Kadri has been selected as the lone Flame for the upcoming 2023 NHL All-Star Game, set to take place in Sunrise, Florida, on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4. Speaking of the All-Star Game, Milan Lucic sent out a rather humorous tweet days ago, asking for fans to help vote him into the contest. In other news, Brett Ritchie has been placed on injured reserve (IR) with a wrist injury, resulting in both Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr being recalled.
NBA
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
markerzone.com
ANAHEIM DUCKS' TYING GOAL SPURS DEBATE, DID THEY GET IT RIGHT?
In Friday night's overtime win over the San Jose Sharks, the Anaheim Ducks' tying goal has sent the annals of hockey discourse into a bit of a fizz. With just under seven minutes to play, Mason McTavish knotted things up, which would ultimately send the game into extra time. Immediately...
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Could Trade Kravtsov, Kakko or Lafreniere Soon
New York Rangers president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury may have to make a tough decision between now and the trade deadline, as he might have to part ways with one of his young and talented forwards for a high-end veteran player to bring home the Stanley Cup. However, he certainly won’t get rid of the coveted youngsters who were drafted ninth, second, and first overall in three consecutive years for a small price. Let’s look at if or how any of these players might find themselves elsewhere by March 3.
NBC Sports
Capitals option Protas, waive Snively to open roster spots
The Capitals opened a pair of roster spots Saturday, loaning Aliaksei Protas to their AHL affiliate Hershey Bears and placing Joe Snively on waivers in a series of moves that cleared the way for Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson to make their respective returns from injury. With Backstrom and Wilson...
markerzone.com
LEAFS REPORTEDLY HAVE YET TO INITIATE CONTRACT TALKS WITH PENDING FREE AGENT
The Toronto Maple Leafs have several pressing questions to answer this summer. One such question is what to do with forward Michael Bunting. Bunting is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the way he is playing, he could price himself out of Toronto's budget. According to CapFriendly, Toronto has ~$70 million allocated after this season with just 11 players on their active roster signed.
NHL
Backstrom, Wilson to make season debuts for Capitals against Blue Jackets
Backstrom was activated from long-term injured reserve on Saturday after recovering from resurfacing surgery on his left hip on June 17. Wilson was activated from injured reserve after recovering from a surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on May 24. To make room for...
markerzone.com
INSIDER SUGGESTS VANCOUVER'S RIVAL COULD TRY TO ACQUIRE BO HORVAT
The NHL's trade deadline for the 2022-23 season is less than two months away and one of the names that has been in the rumour mill over the last little while is Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat. Horvat is a pending unrestricted free agent and has reportedly turned down a...
Comments / 1