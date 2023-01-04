ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Celtics' Jayson Tatum no longer the betting favorite to win MVP

The Boston Celtics bounced back with a 124-95 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, covering by a comfortable margin as a 3-point road favorite. It was an important win for the Celtics, who were crushed by the Oklahoma City Thunder, 150-117, just two days earlier. It was also a...
BOSTON, MA

