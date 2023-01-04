Read full article on original website
Talented freshman forward Baba Miller set to make his debut for FSU: "He just wants to help the team win."
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State men's basketball received a crushing blow during the final days of October when the NCAA denied an appeal by Florida State University for the reinstatement of freshman forward Baba Miller, resulting in him having to sit out 50 percent of the 2022-23 regular season. Miller was...
Johnny Wilson to return for 2023 season, as The Battle's End announces relationship with FSU's star WR
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football is pushing all their chips in on the 2023 season. On Friday afternoon, the Seminoles received more good news. The Battle's End Collective announced a relationship with Johnny Wilson, who will be returning for the 2023 season:. BOOM!. The Battle's End is thrilled to announce...
Twitchy DE transfer claims FSU offer
Byron Vaughns, a talented pass rusher from Utah State, claims an offer from Florida State. The transfer announced the offer on Friday afternoon. Vaughns, a former blue-chip recruit who started his career at Texas, enjoyed a resurgence in two seasons at Utah State. The slight (6-4, 225) but twitchy edge defender was utilized as a defensive end and flourished in that role, recording 99 tackles, 19 TFL and 6 sacks over the past two years. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 76.9 this past season.
FSU LB signee Blake Nichelson finishes with most overall tackles in All-American Bowl on Saturday
The All-American Bowl took place today inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and Florida State had a few signees playing in the prestigious game. FSU class of 2023 signees Manteca (Calif.) four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson and Fleming Island (Fla.) four-star running back Samuel Singleton both participated in a week of practices and activities leading up to Saturday's All-Star game. Singleton's final statistics were unavailable on a stat sheet given to 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.
Former Florida State staffer hired as Director of Player Personnel at USF
A rising name to watch moving forward with ties to the Seminoles.
WLTX.com
Josh Stepp hired by Cincinnati to coach wide receivers
Josh Stepp's coaching career will now take him to the Big 12 Conference. Stepp has been hired by new Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield to as the new wide receivers coach for the Bearcats. Stepp worked under Satterfield for one season at Louisville and Satterfield is bringing Stepp with him to Cincinnati which is competing in the Big 12 Conference starting this fall.
South Carolina DE transfer Gilber Edmond recaps Official Visit to Florida State
The transfer was on campus for just over 24 hours.
Recruiting Roundup: Bearcats Offer Multiple Four-Star Offensive Talents
Cincinnati's brand-new staff is eyeing some top-tier talent on the trail.
Gilber Edmond reviews his visit to FSU, while keeping future visit plans to himself
TALLAHASSEE -- South Carolina defensive end transfer Gilber Edmond arrived at Florida State on Wednesday for an official visit and departed on Thursday afternoon. At the conclusion of his visit, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end spoke about his time around the Seminoles and his upcoming plans, which he was not overly forthcoming about at this time.
Gadsden County offensive lineman ready for next step with Jacksonville State
This Sunday, Gadsden County High School's Daveion Harley begins the next chapter of his life when he heads to Alabama to early enroll with Jacksonville State.
FSU transfer hears from South Carolina
South Carolina’s been in contact with a running back from Florida State, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday.
Gadsden County High School looking for new football coach
Less than one year after filling their last coaching vacancy, the Gadsden County football program is on the hunt for a new head coach again.
famunews.com
FAMU Marching “100” Heads For LA To Perform At Tournament Hosted by Basketball Hall of Fame, LeBron James and Nike
Florida A&M University’s Marching “100” Band will be in Los Angeles this weekend to perform at the Second Annual Chosen-1’s Invitational. The four-game high school tournament is being held in partnership with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Nike and four-time NBA champion LeBron James on Saturday, January 7 at the University of South California’s (USC) Galen Center. The Marching “100” will perform at halftime of three games.
famunews.com
FAMU Announces Pastor Quincy Griffin as 2023 MLK Convocation Speaker
Florida A&M University alumnus and Tallahassee pastor Quincy D. Griffin, Sr. has been announced as the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation speaker. The event will be held at 10:10 a.m. Friday, January 13 in the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. “Pastor Quincy Griffin is a gifted...
This Georgia County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Former Full Sail student accused of threatening mass shooting at FSU
ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal judge determined Wednesday that a former Full Sail University student is too much of a danger to the community to allow him out of custody. FBI investigators said Sean Albert, 19, was arrested after he posted a threat online about a mass shooting of gay people at Florida State University.
WCTV
Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tire blowout led to the death of a Tallahassee woman on Friday afternoon. It happened on State Road 20 in Leon County just before 4 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old woman was traveling east on the road when a rear tire blew out on the car she was driving. The woman then drove into the westbound lane and was t-boned by a pickup truck that attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid her.
dayton.com
Kettering grocery store to close next month
Marc’s, a Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain, is permanently closing its Kettering location in early February, according to a sign posted at the business. “This store will be closing permanently on Sunday, February 5, 2023,” the sign said. “Thank you for your patronage. No markdowns or liquidations.”
WCTV
Science used to catch Idaho murder suspect also used in Tallahassee cold case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The technique using genetic genealogy that lead law enforcement to the suspect in the recent Idaho quadruple murder case also recently led to an arrest in a 26-year-old Tallahassee cold case. In the past, DNA that was found at a crime scene needed to be directly...
‘A difficult decision’: Landes Meat Market announces store closure
"It will be a sad day to close the store. It is bittersweet because change is hard, but it's ultimately the right thing and will allow us to focus on a growing part of our business."
