US News and World Report

Germany Backs Norwegian Plan to Capture Carbon From Cement

BREVIK, Norway (Reuters) - Germany's economy minister Robert Habeck threw his weight behind a Norwegian project to capture carbon emissions and re-use them being carried out by multinational HeidelbergMaterials. Habeck's visit to the Norcem cement plant in Brevik, Norway, represents a shift in German policy back towards efforts to deal...
marinelink.com

$3 Billion Forecast to be Invested in New Anchor Handlers to Meet Floating Wind Demand

Floating wind is an emerging technology. Currently being tested in small scale demonstration and pilot projects, global floating wind commissioned capacity at the end of 2022 was less than 200 megawatts (MW). By 2030, close to 11 gigawatts (GW) of commercial scale wind farms are planned to be commissioned in Europe and the Asia Pacific Region. Then, 2030-2035 will see a period a high commissioning activity as the U.S. joins established European and Asia Pacific markets. Floating installed capacity is forecast to reach 63 GW by 2035. This translates to the installation of close to 4,000 floating turbines, over 16,000 anchors and close to 17,000 mooring lines. These are the findings of a new report and market forecast for floating wind farm installation vessel demand through 2035 prepared by Intelatus Global Partners.
energyintel.com

US Oil Production and Drilling Indicators

The ruling will allow Air Products to proceed with data collection for its blue hydrogen megaproject, but the case portends rising public opposition. The EU's ban on imports of Russian crude is set to boost European demand for rival Mideast grades like Iraq's Basrah Medium. Fri, Jan 6, 2023. Fri,...
energyintel.com

Europe Pushes Ahead With Russia-Fueled Energy Reset

Europe’s energy system is enduring its largest shock in recent history. In its push to end dependence on Russian energy, the bloc has already dramatically reordered its energy mix and even greater changes look inevitable as Europe’s goals to cut carbon emissions align with its urgency to reduce overall energy imports. Progress on gas substitution has been rapid and Europe's renewable build-out has reached record levels. Shifts in energy market fundamentals and increasing costs present challenges but are not insurmountable.
The Independent

Government announces plans for £400 energy support for 900,000 households

Close to one million households who initially slipped through the cracks of a programme designed to help people with their energy bills will be able to apply for support from the start of next year.Care home residents, people who live on houseboats or in park homes and those who live off-grid will be able to get £400 in support – matching what is being paid out to millions of households with a more traditional energy set-up.The support – which will also allow Travellers access to the cash for the first time – will extend to the 900,000 households in Great...
CNBC

These states will dominate EV battery manufacturing in 2030

Georgia, Kentucky, and Michigan are going to dominate electric vehicle battery manufacturing in the United States by 2030. Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee will also be key players. This EV battery manufacturing capacity will support the manufacturing of between 10 and 13 million all-electric vehicles per year, putting the...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox56news.com

Report: South Korea fines Tesla $2.2M over cold-weather range

South Korea’s antitrust regulator has hit Tesla with a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine for allegedly minimizing the impact of cold weather on range, Reuters reported Tuesday. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said Tesla had overstated “driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel...
Lootpress

Gas Prices in 2023 to Fall Nearly 50 Cents Per Gallon; $4 Remains Possible

After a tumultuous year for gas prices, some relief may be on the way in 2023. The yearly national average price of gas in 2023 is forecast to drop nearly 50 cents per gallon from that of 2022 to $3.49, according to GasBuddy’s 2023 Fuel Outlook released today. Continuing improvement in refinery capacity will help alleviate gasoline and diesel prices, though high levels of uncertainty remain amidst Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine and continuing economic concerns. A $4 national average remains possible ahead of and during the summer driving season.
CALIFORNIA STATE
insideevs.com

Rivian Set Record EV Production And Deliveries In Q4 2022

Rivian once again has improved its quarterly electric vehicle production and deliveries, achieving new record levels during the fourth quarter of 2022. During the period, the company produced at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois, 10,020 battery electric vehicles (BEV), which is 2,657 (or 36 percent) more than in Q3. Compared to a year ago, the volume is 10 times higher (1,003 BEVs produced in Q4 2021).
ILLINOIS STATE
notebookcheck.net

Tesla fined for its battery range estimates and fuel cost efficiency calculations in comparison to gas vehicles

The Tesla vehicle battery driving range drops 50.5% in cold weather compared to what it promises, estimate Korean regulators as they imposed a US$2.2 million fine on Elon Musk's carmaker for its misleading range on a charge claims. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) - a local consumer watchdog - added exaggerated Supercharger performance estimates as well as faulty fuel-cost comparison with legacy ICE vehicles to the list of grievances in the fine argumentation.
WHIO Dayton

Germany to draw up legislation to enable carbon storage

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany is working on legislation to enable the use of the much-discussed technology of underground carbon storage, a top government official said Thursday, adding that it is preferable to releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Speaking to an industry group in Norway, Vice Chancellor...
electrek.co

Tomorrow’s the last day Hyundai will sell any ICE cars in Norway

Hyundai will stop selling any cars with ICE engines in them, including plug-in hybrids, in Norway starting 2023 – one day from now. Norway has been leading the charge in vehicle electrification for some time, well ahead of the rest of the world in EV market share percentage. Virtually all vehicles in the country have a plug nowadays, with ICE-only vehicles only holding on to a meager few percent of the market.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Cow carbon credits announced at CES 2023

This week at CES 2023, taking place in Las Vegas, start-up company Melliens announced its cow carbon platform that monitors the carbon footprint of cattle and trades the credits in carbon markets. Carbon credits are tradable certificates that are intended to offset the amount of carbon emitted by the purchaser.
LAS VEGAS, NV

