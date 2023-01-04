Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Germany Backs Norwegian Plan to Capture Carbon From Cement
BREVIK, Norway (Reuters) - Germany's economy minister Robert Habeck threw his weight behind a Norwegian project to capture carbon emissions and re-use them being carried out by multinational HeidelbergMaterials. Habeck's visit to the Norcem cement plant in Brevik, Norway, represents a shift in German policy back towards efforts to deal...
marinelink.com
$3 Billion Forecast to be Invested in New Anchor Handlers to Meet Floating Wind Demand
Floating wind is an emerging technology. Currently being tested in small scale demonstration and pilot projects, global floating wind commissioned capacity at the end of 2022 was less than 200 megawatts (MW). By 2030, close to 11 gigawatts (GW) of commercial scale wind farms are planned to be commissioned in Europe and the Asia Pacific Region. Then, 2030-2035 will see a period a high commissioning activity as the U.S. joins established European and Asia Pacific markets. Floating installed capacity is forecast to reach 63 GW by 2035. This translates to the installation of close to 4,000 floating turbines, over 16,000 anchors and close to 17,000 mooring lines. These are the findings of a new report and market forecast for floating wind farm installation vessel demand through 2035 prepared by Intelatus Global Partners.
energyintel.com
US Oil Production and Drilling Indicators
The ruling will allow Air Products to proceed with data collection for its blue hydrogen megaproject, but the case portends rising public opposition. The EU's ban on imports of Russian crude is set to boost European demand for rival Mideast grades like Iraq's Basrah Medium. Fri, Jan 6, 2023. Fri,...
energyintel.com
Europe Pushes Ahead With Russia-Fueled Energy Reset
Europe’s energy system is enduring its largest shock in recent history. In its push to end dependence on Russian energy, the bloc has already dramatically reordered its energy mix and even greater changes look inevitable as Europe’s goals to cut carbon emissions align with its urgency to reduce overall energy imports. Progress on gas substitution has been rapid and Europe's renewable build-out has reached record levels. Shifts in energy market fundamentals and increasing costs present challenges but are not insurmountable.
Drivers could see gas prices surge to nearly $7 a gallon in some US states as refinery issues bite supply and Chinese demand bounces back, GasBuddy says
Gas prices could surge toward $7 a gallon in some US states in 2023, according to GasBuddy. Cold snaps across the US and revived energy demand from China are the two key factors that could push up prices. "2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists. It could...
What are gas prices going to be like in 2023? Here’s what Gas Buddy predicts
Fuel prices are expected to be relatively lower, but there may not be much respite for drivers. What are gas prices going to be like in 2023? 2023 predictions.
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
Will gas prices drop in 2023? Experts weigh in
This year has seen record-setting gas prices and drivers are hoping for some relief.
New Pininfarina with swappable hydrogen bottles which threaten Tesla’s electric vehicles are set for production
CAR manufacturing startup Namx has revealed a prototype version of their debut hydrogen-powered vehicle - and it will be able to get nearly 500 miles out of just one charge. The vehicle, known as the HUV, is the first model to be partially powered by a patented removable tank system created to make hydrogen fuel widely available.
PV Tech
Renewables accounted for 49.6% of Germany’s power generation in 2022 as solar jumps 19%
The share of renewables in net electricity generation in Germany accounted for nearly half of total power generation in 2022 with 49.6%, according to the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE). Solar PV was the only source to meet the expansion targets set by the federal government with a...
Government announces plans for £400 energy support for 900,000 households
Close to one million households who initially slipped through the cracks of a programme designed to help people with their energy bills will be able to apply for support from the start of next year.Care home residents, people who live on houseboats or in park homes and those who live off-grid will be able to get £400 in support – matching what is being paid out to millions of households with a more traditional energy set-up.The support – which will also allow Travellers access to the cash for the first time – will extend to the 900,000 households in Great...
CNBC
These states will dominate EV battery manufacturing in 2030
Georgia, Kentucky, and Michigan are going to dominate electric vehicle battery manufacturing in the United States by 2030. Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee will also be key players. This EV battery manufacturing capacity will support the manufacturing of between 10 and 13 million all-electric vehicles per year, putting the...
fox56news.com
Report: South Korea fines Tesla $2.2M over cold-weather range
South Korea’s antitrust regulator has hit Tesla with a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine for allegedly minimizing the impact of cold weather on range, Reuters reported Tuesday. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said Tesla had overstated “driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel...
Gas Prices in 2023 to Fall Nearly 50 Cents Per Gallon; $4 Remains Possible
After a tumultuous year for gas prices, some relief may be on the way in 2023. The yearly national average price of gas in 2023 is forecast to drop nearly 50 cents per gallon from that of 2022 to $3.49, according to GasBuddy’s 2023 Fuel Outlook released today. Continuing improvement in refinery capacity will help alleviate gasoline and diesel prices, though high levels of uncertainty remain amidst Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine and continuing economic concerns. A $4 national average remains possible ahead of and during the summer driving season.
insideevs.com
Rivian Set Record EV Production And Deliveries In Q4 2022
Rivian once again has improved its quarterly electric vehicle production and deliveries, achieving new record levels during the fourth quarter of 2022. During the period, the company produced at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois, 10,020 battery electric vehicles (BEV), which is 2,657 (or 36 percent) more than in Q3. Compared to a year ago, the volume is 10 times higher (1,003 BEVs produced in Q4 2021).
notebookcheck.net
Tesla fined for its battery range estimates and fuel cost efficiency calculations in comparison to gas vehicles
The Tesla vehicle battery driving range drops 50.5% in cold weather compared to what it promises, estimate Korean regulators as they imposed a US$2.2 million fine on Elon Musk's carmaker for its misleading range on a charge claims. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) - a local consumer watchdog - added exaggerated Supercharger performance estimates as well as faulty fuel-cost comparison with legacy ICE vehicles to the list of grievances in the fine argumentation.
Germany to draw up legislation to enable carbon storage
BERLIN — (AP) — Germany is working on legislation to enable the use of the much-discussed technology of underground carbon storage, a top government official said Thursday, adding that it is preferable to releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Speaking to an industry group in Norway, Vice Chancellor...
electrek.co
Tomorrow’s the last day Hyundai will sell any ICE cars in Norway
Hyundai will stop selling any cars with ICE engines in them, including plug-in hybrids, in Norway starting 2023 – one day from now. Norway has been leading the charge in vehicle electrification for some time, well ahead of the rest of the world in EV market share percentage. Virtually all vehicles in the country have a plug nowadays, with ICE-only vehicles only holding on to a meager few percent of the market.
Heated Seats Use up to 12 Times Less Energy Than a Climate System in an Electric Vehicle (EV)
Heated seats can draw power away from your electric car's battery, but its not as much as you think. The post Heated Seats Use up to 12 Times Less Energy Than a Climate System in an Electric Vehicle (EV) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Cow carbon credits announced at CES 2023
This week at CES 2023, taking place in Las Vegas, start-up company Melliens announced its cow carbon platform that monitors the carbon footprint of cattle and trades the credits in carbon markets. Carbon credits are tradable certificates that are intended to offset the amount of carbon emitted by the purchaser.
