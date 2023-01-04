If you knew working twice as hard over the next five years would net you $1 million in your savings account, would you jump at the opportunity? The number might seem impossible, but you can accomplish it. To save $1 million in five years, you will have to calculate how much you will need to save and which investments can help you reach that goal. Use the tips below to start your journey toward $1 million. You can also work with a financial advisor who can help you create a financial plan in order to achieve your goals.

2 DAYS AGO